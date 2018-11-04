In-form Morata leads Chelsea past Palace

- Chelsea lead 1-0 at break through Morata
- Sides split last season series
- Blues go 2nd
Alvaro Morata scored in each half as Chelsea overcame a second half scare to waltz past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
Pedro scored Chelsea’s other goal to put the Blues second on the table, two points back of Man City and ahead of Liverpool on goal differential.
Andros Townsend scored Palace’s goal as the Eagles stay 14th with eight points.
Wilfried Zaha showed some threat inside the Chelsea box in the third minute, but that was the visitors only moment of real early threat (and even possession).
Chelsea knocked on the door over the next stanza of play before Morata knocked it off its hinges when Pedro bounced a pass to the top of the six.
The second half was Chelsea with a wealth of possession and dominance, only to be undone in a way that defines the cliche “out of nothing.”
Townsend got past David Luiz and onto a James McArthur through ball to stun the Blues with a 53rd minute drive.
Luiz tried to make amends when an on-target header in the 63rd minute, but Wayne Hennessey pushed it out for a corner. Luiz popped the ensuing header over the table.
Morata continued his redemption tour of sorts with a smooth finish across goal in the 66th minute, Eden Hazard getting an assist moments after subbing into the game.
Pedro scored minutes later, and Morata missed a hat trick in stoppage time when his chipped breakaway attempt failed to clear Hennessey’s reach.
2 – Alvaro Morata has scored in back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since November 2017. Restored.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2018
