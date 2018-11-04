Messi included in Barcelona squad for Inter Milan trip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi is edging closer to the pitch following the broken arm suffered in La Liga play last month.

Messi had a goal and an assist to go with the fracture over 26 minutes against Sevilla on Oct. 20.

He was expected to miss three weeks, but began training with his teammates earlier this week.

Now, despite not being given the “medical all-clear,” he’s been included in Barcelona’s traveling party for Milan.

Barca can clinch Group B with a win on Tuesday, something Spurs will also be hoping to see in Italy. If Tottenham beats visiting PSV Eindhoven and Barca defeats Inter, Spurs would sit two points back of the Italian side with two matches to play.

