Montpellier hammers Marseille to go 2nd in Ligue 1

At halftime it was anyone’s game, with the first goal yet to be scored. By the 70 minute mark, the match was over.

A mid-second half flurry of goals sent Montpellier up to second in the Ligue 1 table as they topped Marseille 3-0 at Stade de la Mosson. Gaetan Laborde continued his spectacular form with an eight-minute brace across the hour mark before former Bordeaux midfielder Paul-Bastien Lasne finished things off with 20 minutes to go.

The first came on an absolutely beautiful display of one-touch passing in the attacking third as Montpellier pinged the ball around between Ruben Aguilar and Florent Mollet before the former lofted it in to Laborde who headed home for the opener.

🎯 GOAL @MontpellierHSC! Some ping-pong passing gets punctuated by a pinpoint header from Gaetan Laborde. The hosts lead 1-0 over @OM_English. #MHSCOM pic.twitter.com/h3dtRDGRSk — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 4, 2018

Laborde then did all the work himself for the second, collecting his own blocked cross by picking the pocket of Bouna Sarr before unleashing a left-footed curler that left Steve Mandanda with no chance. The goal is the sixth in the last seven matches for Laborde who failed to score in his first five league matches of the season before turning on the jets.

The third came from Lasne who caught the defense off guard by poking the ball quickly after receiving a threaded feed from Mollet. It appeared that Mandanda was caught napping by Lasne’s quick decision and dove far too late to cover his near post.

Overall, Montpellier finished with six shots on target to Marseille’s two, and they held Marseille to just two completed passes inside the penalty area. The victory sent Montpellier into second in the Ligue 1 table, even with LOSC on 25 points but ahead on goal differential gained in this win. They still sit eleven points back of PSG at the top.

