More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
@MontpellierHSC on Twitter

Montpellier hammers Marseille to go 2nd in Ligue 1

By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

At halftime it was anyone’s game, with the first goal yet to be scored. By the 70 minute mark, the match was over.

A mid-second half flurry of goals sent Montpellier up to second in the Ligue 1 table as they topped Marseille 3-0 at Stade de la Mosson. Gaetan Laborde continued his spectacular form with an eight-minute brace across the hour mark before former Bordeaux midfielder Paul-Bastien Lasne finished things off with 20 minutes to go.

The first came on an absolutely beautiful display of one-touch passing in the attacking third as Montpellier pinged the ball around between Ruben Aguilar and Florent Mollet before the former lofted it in to Laborde who headed home for the opener.

Laborde then did all the work himself for the second, collecting his own blocked cross by picking the pocket of Bouna Sarr before unleashing a left-footed curler that left Steve Mandanda with no chance. The goal is the sixth in the last seven matches for Laborde who failed to score in his first five league matches of the season before turning on the jets.

The third came from Lasne who caught the defense off guard by poking the ball quickly after receiving a threaded feed from Mollet. It appeared that Mandanda was caught napping by Lasne’s quick decision and dove far too late to cover his near post.

Overall, Montpellier finished with six shots on target to Marseille’s two, and they held Marseille to just two completed passes inside the penalty area. The victory sent Montpellier into second in the Ligue 1 table, even with LOSC on 25 points but ahead on goal differential gained in this win. They still sit eleven points back of PSG at the top.

Columbus shocks Red Bulls with 1-0 first-leg win

@ColumbusCrewSC on Twitter
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 5:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Gyasi Zardes goal was the lone strike in a surprising result as the Major League Soccer playoffs get under way.

New York, fresh off its last-day Supporters’ Shield victory, was held goalless in the first leg of its matchup against Columbus on Sunday. Bradley Wright-Phillips nearly netted a last-gasp equalizer that would have completely changed the complexity of the matchup, but New York instead heads back home with work to do.

The lone goal came in the 67th minute as Milton Valenzuela threaded a pinpoint pass to Federico Higuain who had come off the bench at halftime. The Crew star produced a fabulous assist, back-heeling to a streaking Zardes who finished one-on-one.

There were two moments late that could have defined the match. First, Luis Robles was there to produce a stop on Pedro Santos in the 89th minute that would have left New York with even more ground to make up back home. Then, in the 93rd minute, Wright-Phillips got his head to a wonderful Kaku delivery into the box and flicked the ball towards the corner, but Zack Steffan made a brilliant diving save to turn the effort away and preserve the victory.

New York was a significant favorite in the two-legged match, having clipped Atlanta United on the final day of the regular season for the most points in the league. They collected 22 wins over the course of the season, but struggled against Columbus, earning just a single point in their two meetings, including a 1-1 road draw and a 3-2 loss at Red Bull Arena in late July.

Columbus kept New York at bay by holding 58% of the possession and conceding just nine total shots, two on target. The home side generated just six shots of its own, but managed to put one of its two on target into the back of the net.

La Liga: Sevilla held, Alaves falls late, wild draw at Betis

@RPhena9 on Twitter
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sevilla is still second in the La Liga table, but they’re beginning to run out of room for error. Sevilla fell four points back of Barcelona after a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The visitors were completely locked down at Anoeta Stadium, with just a single shot on target out of eight total efforts. Juanmi had the game’s only real big opportunity, but couldn’t cash in just six minutes after the opening whistle, and the two teams finished scoreless. Altogether, there were just two total shots on target between the two teams.

There is now a three-way tie behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Alaves all on 20 points. The latter also fell to a disappointing result, as Alaves squandered an early 1-0 lead in a 2-1 derby loss to Eibar.

Manu Garcia scored just four minutes into the game, but after both teams had players see red, former Espanyol midfielder Joan Jordan equalized in the 69th minute before Pape Diop bagged the winner in the first minute of added time. It’s Diop’s first goal since 2016, serving as a bit-part player last season before earning a full-time role for this campaign.

The loss is just the third of the season for Alaves and their first in four league games. It left Alaves back in that three-way tie on 20 points, but back in fourth thanks to an inferior goal differential.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo finished even 3-3 after a crazy match that featured both teams clawing back from deficits. Betis went ahead 2-0 by the hour mark on goals from Lorenzo Moron and Junior Firpo, but Celta Vigo charged back to take a 3-2 lead thanks to a brace by 22-year-old Argentinian Maxi Gomez plus an additional from 21-year-old Brais Mendez. With the visitors taking the lead in the 84th minute, Betis would bring it back level once again just three minutes later as Sergio Canales delivered a fabulous free-kick that found the top-right corner. Aspas nearly won it moments later but put his shot off the post at the death. Both those teams still remain a point apart in the middle third of the table.

Villareal and Levante played to an entertaining 1-1 draw. The first half was scoreless, but each side had plenty of chances with each team combining for 36 shots. The home side treated the fans at Estadio de la Ceramica to a second half flurry, pushing for a winner, but they made it more difficult than need be. Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori put the ball into his own net which put Villareal behind, and it wasn’t until the 93rd minute that Alfonso Pedraza burst down the left on the ball, charged into the box, and roofed the ball from a tight angle to salvage a point.

Former Sunderland midfielder Giaccherini scores embarrassing own-goal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ah it’s that time again. The time where we can chuckle at one of the more fluky own-goals of the year. Unless you’re a Chievo Verona fan, then you’re not laughing.

Emanuele Giaccherini, a former Premier League player with Sunderland, was on the wrong end of the clincher for Sassuolo in a 2-0 Serie A win over Chievo Verona in the 94th minute. Goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino made a fabulous one-on-one save on Domenico Berardi right on the doorstep, and when the rebound fell to Giaccherini at the far post all by himself, instead of marshalling the ball to safety away from net, he attempted to chest it back to the goalkeeper for collection.

Unfortunately, Sorrentino was sprawled out on the ground, and the chested ball was just out of reach. Disaster.

Whoops.

Fortunately, it’s not like the goal was a backbreaker. Chievo was hoping to equalize, but with just two minutes left in added time and Chievo a man down, it was probably unlikely anyways.

Cherundolo to assist USMNT on next international break

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the United States men’s national team’s most successful players is getting the chance to coach his alma mater.

According to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, former Stuttgart assistant and longtime USMNT defender Steve Cherundolo will be on staff for the Yanks during the upcoming international break.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-1 Saints ]

Interim coach Dave Sarachan is making the most of the drawn out search to name a full-time coach by integrating both new players and coaches into the fold.

The U.S. plays England on Nov. 15 and Italy four days later. Goff reports that the USMNT will release its roster on Monday.

Cherundolo, 39, earned 89 caps with the USMNT during a 15-year career with Hannover 96 which saw the American named captain of the Bundesliga club.

He made three World Cup rosters and was nicknamed the “Mayor of Hannover” by fans of the German club.

Stuttgart was promoted last season, and Cherundolo joined the staff in January to help them survive a relegation battle. They did, but the club flipped its staff early this season and sits bottom of the table.