More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Pep: Man City’s blowout win satisfying, but lots of work to be done

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 12:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

When Manchester City’s attack is humming, the side is nearly impossible the take down.

Believe it or not, that wasn’t totally the case on Sunday despite the 6-1 score line against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-1 Saints ]

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was “satisfied” with the performance — how kind of him — but says his side needs to do a lot of work to be more “stable,” especially when they start facing Champions League knockout round opposition.

From Goal’s Sammy Lee:

“I like to have that feeling that we have won 6-1, we are top of the table, we are satisfied again with the performance and how they fought until the last minute, but at the same time I have the feeling that we have improve in many many situations to be a stable team.”

Believe it or not, 6-1 aside, there’s plenty to admire from Guardiola’s sense of perspective. City scored on six of their seven shots on target, which certainly won’t always be the case, and Saints did manage their fair share of attempts. He won’t like the way his side conceded with a through ball springing Danny Ings on Ederson.

And the lead atop the table is just two points heading into a week with a Champions League visit from Shakhtar Donetsk and City’s home Manchester Derby. From the BBC:

“It is not decisive. It is important to be there than below but the distance of two or three points is nothing. We saw Arsenal yesterday and how good they did against Liverpool. Tottenham too, away at Wolves. United are always there. It is a tough league but it is important we are stable. It is most important that we don’t have regrets.”

Those regrets are feelings like Arsenal and Liverpool have after dropping points on Saturday, something City’s done against Liverpool and Wolves. The big win is nice, but we’ll see what lineup Guardiola uses Wednesday ahead of next week’s derby.

One other late arriving quote from Guardiola, who was asked about Raheem Sterling‘s success in his system. The English attacker has been in very good form, and played one of the best matches of his career in the win.

“I would like him to be happy to play for Man City not for me. We will not always play together. He is confident and aggressive with the ball. He has a desire to score. He is more mature now than he was when we first met at the club. He believes more in himself. Hopefully he can be more ambitious and think he can improve. He is 23 and he can be a better player.”

That last part is the same thing Guardiola said, in a sense, about Sergio Aguero when the pair were first united at City. It’s scary to think that Sterling may just be scratching the surface of his ability.

Sarri happy for Morata, says Chelsea defense must improve

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even acknowledging the world of regurgitated coach speak, it’s interesting to note that Maurizio Sarri struck a similar tone to Pep Guardiola after both men’s Premier League powers posted comfortable wins on Sunday.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 3-1 Palace ]

Neither manager was upset by their teams’ performances — City beat Saints 6-1 while Chelsea topped Palace 3-1 — but both saw flaws in their opportunities they allowed to their bottom half competition.

Here’s Sarri, via the BBC:

“We need to improve from a tactical point of view. In the first 15 minutes of the second half we were not compact. In the defensive phase we need to improve. When we can’t cover the ball in the opponent’s half we are in trouble. So we need to improve.”

Sarri was happy with his Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who would’ve notched a hat trick had he done anything but chip his stoppage time breakaway effort within reach of Palace backstop Wayne Hennessey.

The manager admits that Morata’s mind has been a problem, but he has little doubt about the striker’s skill set.

“I am really very happy for Alvaro,” he said. “He improved in the last month in confidence and personality. He improved also from a tactical and technical point of view. He plays with more continuity from the team. He has great potential physically and technically. He can improve more. Potentially he can be (a top striker at a top club). Sometimes he is a little bit fragile.”

In-form Morata leads Chelsea past Palace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea lead 1-0 at break through Morata
  • Sides split last season series
  • Blues go 2nd

Alvaro Morata scored in each half as Chelsea overcame a second half scare to waltz past Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Pedro scored Chelsea’s other goal to put the Blues second on the table, two points back of Man City and ahead of Liverpool on goal differential.

Andros Townsend scored Palace’s goal as the Eagles stay 14th with eight points.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Wilfried Zaha showed some threat inside the Chelsea box in the third minute, but that was the visitors only moment of real early threat (and even possession).

Chelsea knocked on the door over the next stanza of play before Morata knocked it off its hinges when Pedro bounced a pass to the top of the six.

The second half was Chelsea with a wealth of possession and dominance, only to be undone in a way that defines the cliche “out of nothing.”

Townsend got past David Luiz and onto a James McArthur through ball to stun the Blues with a 53rd minute drive.

Luiz tried to make amends when an on-target header in the 63rd minute, but Wayne Hennessey pushed it out for a corner. Luiz popped the ensuing header over the table.

Morata continued his redemption tour of sorts with a smooth finish across goal in the 66th minute, Eden Hazard getting an assist moments after subbing into the game.

Pedro scored minutes later, and Morata missed a hat trick in stoppage time when his chipped breakaway attempt failed to clear Hennessey’s reach.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sterling, clinical Man City trounce Saints

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • City scores on 6 of 7 shots on target
  • Sterling bags brace
  • Saints get Ings penalty

Raheem Sterling scored twice and Manchester City played gorgeous football in a 5-1 defeat of Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

David Silva, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero also scored for City in addition to a Wesley Hoedt own goal as the reigning champions moved two points clear of second place Liverpool.

After a Wednesday visit from Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, City will host Manchester United on Sunday.

Saints are 16th, two points above the drop zone. Danny Ings penalty was their first goal in 505 minutes of Premier League play.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An own goal put City ahead, with Aguero finding David Silva to start it. Silva’s vision to find Leroy Sane was superb, and the German’s cross was put into the goal by a sliding Hoedt.

It was 2-0 in the 12th minute, as Aguero became the second-fastest to 150 Premier League goals in league history by slamming a tight-angled Raheem Sterling pass into the goal from inside the six.

And then three: David Silva got a deserved finish of his own in the 18th minute when he reaped the rewards of Sane and Sterling production.

Saints stemmed the tide for a moment when Ryan Bertrand played Ings through on goal, and Ederson took down the English striker in the box. Ings rolled it in with class for City’s first PL goal in 505 minutes.

First half stoppage saw the lead return to three goals, when Aguero was given several benefits of the doubt in a touch line tussle to win possession from Cedric Soares. His cutback found Sterling, who bungled his first touch but smashed an ensuing one into the goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Ederson thwarted a 47th minute chance from Saints to pull to within two, stopping Danny Ings rebound after spilling a hard shot from James Ward-Prowse.

Sterling made it 5-1 to the hosts with his second of the night and sixth of the season, and Sane was rewarded for a fine match with a goal of his own in stoppage time.

WATCH: David Silva’s thunderous volley part of 4-goal Man City half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

If there was such a thing as a Premier League white flag, Southampton boss Mark Hughes might be tempted to wave it.

Saints trail Manchester City 4-1 at the break, a Danny Ings won and converted penalty its only highlight at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Man City will take a two-point lead on Liverpool atop the Premier League barring an unprecedented comeback from Southampton.

The match began with a Wesley Hoedt own goal, and Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane, and Raheem Sterling have been the stars of the show.

All but Sane have goals already, and we’re picking Silva’s volley (above) as the best of the bunch.