Rooney to make England return vs USMNT

DC United forward Wayne Rooney‘s MLS Cup dreams are on hold after a shootout loss to Columbus, but the English legend still has one more match left in his 2018.
Rooney, 33, will come out of international retirement for one night only when the Three Lions host the United States men’s national team on Nov. 15 at Wembley Stadium.
The match will raise money for the Wayne Rooney Foundation.
Rooney is England’s all-time leading scorer, with 53 goals in 119 caps. Only Peter Shilton has earned more caps for England with 125.
He scored 12 goals and added 6 assists in just 20 games for DC, improbably earning him a nomination for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award.
Rooney has never scored against the USMNT.