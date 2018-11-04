Rooney to make England return vs USMNT

Sevilla is still second in the La Liga table, but they’re beginning to run out of room for error. Sevilla fell four points back of Barcelona after a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The visitors were completely locked down at Anoeta Stadium, with just a single shot on target out of eight total efforts. Juanmi had the game’s only real big opportunity, but couldn’t cash in just six minutes after the opening whistle, and the two teams finished scoreless. Altogether, there were just two total shots on target between the two teams.

There is now a three-way tie behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Alaves all on 20 points. The latter also fell to a disappointing result, as Alaves squandered an early 1-0 lead in a 2-1 derby loss to Eibar.

Manu Garcia scored just four minutes into the game, but after both teams had players see red, former Espanyol midfielder Joan Jordan equalized in the 69th minute before Pape Diop bagged the winner in the first minute of added time. It’s Diop’s first goal since 2016, serving as a bit-part player last season before earning a full-time role for this campaign.

The loss is just the third of the season for Alaves and their first in four league games. It left Alaves back in that three-way tie on 20 points, but back in fourth thanks to an inferior goal differential.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo finished even 3-3 after a crazy match that featured both teams clawing back from deficits. Betis went ahead 2-0 by the hour mark on goals from Lorenzo Moron and Junior Firpo, but Celta Vigo charged back to take a 3-2 lead thanks to a brace by 22-year-old Argentinian Maxi Gomez plus an additional from 21-year-old Brais Mendez. With the visitors taking the lead in the 84th minute, Betis would bring it back level once again just three minutes later as Sergio Canales delivered a fabulous free-kick that found the top-right corner. Aspas nearly won it moments later but put his shot off the post at the death. Both those teams still remain a point apart in the middle third of the table.

Villareal and Levante played to an entertaining 1-1 draw. The first half was scoreless, but each side had plenty of chances with each team combining for 36 shots. The home side treated the fans at Estadio de la Ceramica to a second half flurry, pushing for a winner, but they made it more difficult than need be. Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori put the ball into his own net which put Villareal behind, and it wasn’t until the 93rd minute that Alfonso Pedraza burst down the left on the ball, charged into the box, and roofed the ball from a tight angle to salvage a point.

