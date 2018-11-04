Sarri happy for Morata, says Chelsea defense must improve

Even acknowledging the world of regurgitated coach speak, it’s interesting to note that Maurizio Sarri struck a similar tone to Pep Guardiola after both men’s Premier League powers posted comfortable wins on Sunday.
[ RECAP: Chelsea 3-1 Palace ]
Neither manager was upset by their teams’ performances — City beat Saints 6-1 while Chelsea topped Palace 3-1 — but both saw flaws in their opportunities they allowed to their bottom half competition.
“We need to improve from a tactical point of view. In the first 15 minutes of the second half we were not compact. In the defensive phase we need to improve. When we can’t cover the ball in the opponent’s half we are in trouble. So we need to improve.”
Sarri was happy with his Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who would’ve notched a hat trick had he done anything but chip his stoppage time breakaway effort within reach of Palace backstop Wayne Hennessey.
The manager admits that Morata’s mind has been a problem, but he has little doubt about the striker’s skill set.
“I am really very happy for Alvaro,” he said. “He improved in the last month in confidence and personality. He improved also from a tactical and technical point of view. He plays with more continuity from the team. He has great potential physically and technically. He can improve more. Potentially he can be (a top striker at a top club). Sometimes he is a little bit fragile.”