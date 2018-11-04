More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Serie A: Romagnoli saves AC Milan again, Lazio and Torino roar

By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

The top three teams in the Serie A table had already taken the field earlier in the weekend, but there was plenty of Sunday action for the Italian top flight to digest.

AC Milan was the headliner as they traveled to Udinese, and it took some incredibly late fireworks for the visitors to come away with all three points and stay fourth in the Serie A table. With Gonzalo Higuain off at halftime with a back injury, there were no goals through the 90 minutes. They went to stoppage time, and it was then that things got crazy.

Five minutes into added time, Udinese substitute Bram Nuytinck, who only came on 10 minutes earlier, was controversially sent off. He clearly clipped Samu Castillejo on a breakaway, but as it was a professional foul to prevent a counter opportunity with little actual malice, it was generally thought to have deserved a yellow card. Instead, referee Marco Di Bello showed Nuytinck a straight red, reducing Udinese to 10 men.

That clearly changed the flow of the final few minutes, and Milan capitalized. The visitors won the ball on the midline and had another chance to break. While Udinese seemed to recover before Milan could find space, somehow Romagnoli rifled a howitzer into the top-right corner and gave Milan the win seven minutes deep into stoppage time. While initially the assistant had his flag raised for offside early in the buildup, VAR confirmed the linesman’s call was very incorrect and the goal stood, while AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was sent off for arguing during the check.

The goal for Romagnoli is his second straight stoppage-time winner after scoring in the 91st minute of a midweek win over Udinese.

Elsewhere, both Lazio and Torino bagged four goals, with the former keeping pace with Milan near the Champions League places. Lazio hammered SPAL 4-1 behind a pair from Ciro Immobile who is red-hot in league play. Immobile’s brace gave him five goals in his last five games and seven in his last seven. Danilo Cataldi and Marco Parolo both added a goal each and it kept Lazio level with AC Milan on points, while also drawing them closer in goal differential, still back in fifth position.

Torino also put four past its opponent, with a 4-1 road win over Sampdoria. Andrea Belotti answered Immobile’s brace with one of his own, and Torino was already 3-0 up thanks to one from Iago Falque before Fabio Quagliarella earned a consolation for the hosts. Armando Izzo finished things off for Torino 12 minutes from time and the visitors jumped into seventh in the table.

Parma entertained relegation-threatened Frosinone and while the hosts fell a man down in the 61st minute as Leo Stulac was sent off for a studs up tackle after a heavy touch, they held on for a 0-0 draw. Sassuolo earned a 2-0 road win over Chievo Verona in a game that featured an own-goal that will leave Emanuele Giaccherini red in the face.

Duvan Zapata snatched a 70th minute winner to give Atalanta a 2-1 win over Bologna. Zapata latched onto a loose ball in the box as the defense appeared to freeze for just a moment, and he pounced for the win. Before that, Ibrahima Mbaye’s third-minute goal had been cancelled out by Gianluca Mancini just before the hour mark. The win moved Atalanta to 10th on 15 points, while Bologna remains in 17th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Atlanta earns big 1-0 road playoff win over NYCFC in first leg

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 9:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United used a first-half goal – after another was wiped off – to earn a gritty first-leg win over NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening. Eric Remedi scored the game’s lone goal after Miguel Almiron had one negated on replay 17 minutes earlier. They would lock things up from there – without Almiron in the second half – keeping NYCFC without a shot on target all game.

The opening 15 minutes was incredibly chippy as both teams began with a physical brand of play. A plethora of fouls led to some heated attitudes and fed the choppy flow. NYCFC seemed to have the better attacking mindset in the opening few minutes, but it would be Atlanta that found the back of the net first, or so they thought.

It was a bit of a fluky goal as Almiron – back from his muscle injury – took a swipe at a cross, and he flubbed it, driving it straight into the ground. It popped high up into the air, and managed to chip Sean Johnson into the back of the net. They checked with the VAR crew after the strike, and offside was called earlier as the short corner was played, ruling the goal out.

They would atone, however, as it would be Remedi to earn the opener in the 37th minute. Off a corner, Josef Martínez delivered an absolutely blistering side-volley that Johnson was equal to. The rebound, however, was pushed to the far post where Remedi was waiting for the tap-in.

There were very few chances after the break, as Atlanta held NYCFC without a single shot on target the entire match, while Atlanta had just four of its own. Almiron came off at halftime, and the visitors looked to protect its away goal. NYCFC put together a few good offensive spells, but just couldn’t muster anything for David Villa who came close in a couple of moments but failed to produce a goal.

The win sends Atlanta back home in a great position, owning the lead and an away goal. The only time they played NYCFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the regular season was back in April when the teams played to a 2-2 draw.

Portland topples Seattle 2-1 in first playoff leg

@TimbersFC on Twitter
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 7:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Seattle Sounders knew their 2-seed meant nothing in a Cascadia matchup between two heated rivals. The Sounders took an early lead but squandered that not long after and slumped to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Major League Soccer playoff matchup.

Still, the early strike could prove valuable as the Sounders head home with an away goal as Christian Roldan somehow squirted a cross through the legs of Bill Tuiloma just 10 minutes in and found Raul Ruidiaz who roofed it with the side of his foot at the near post.

[ MORE: Columbus tops NY Red Bulls 1-0 ]

That proved valuable as the Sounders struggled to contain Portland on the counter, which would prove fruitful for the hosts seven minutes later. On the run, Diego Valeri threaded in Jeremy Ebobisse who dinked it over a charging Stefan Frei. With the scoreline all tied up, Seattle continued to control possession, but coughed it up on the break again on the half-hour mark.

Valeri somehow found a gap straight down the heart of the Seattle defense and while his run was finally stopped by Chad Marshall at the penalty spot, it trickled to Sebastian Blanco who stepped past a defender onto his left foot and awkwardly skidded the ball across the face and inside the far post.

There was little of note in the second half, as Portland locked things down. Seattle maintained 56% possession throughout the match and out-passed Portland 531-425, but could only muster nine shots, three on target. The Sounders now head back home with a valuable away goal but still with work to do. In their only meeting at CenturyLink Field during the regular season, Portland took home a 3-2 win on a 74th minute Larrys Mabiala goal.

Columbus shocks Red Bulls with 1-0 first-leg win

@ColumbusCrewSC on Twitter
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 5:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Gyasi Zardes goal was the lone strike in a surprising result as the Major League Soccer playoffs get under way.

New York, fresh off its last-day Supporters’ Shield victory, was held goalless in the first leg of its matchup against Columbus on Sunday. Bradley Wright-Phillips nearly netted a last-gasp equalizer that would have completely changed the complexity of the matchup, but New York instead heads back home with work to do.

The lone goal came in the 67th minute as Milton Valenzuela threaded a pinpoint pass to Federico Higuain who had come off the bench at halftime. The Crew star produced a fabulous assist, back-heeling to a streaking Zardes who finished one-on-one.

There were two moments late that could have defined the match. First, Luis Robles was there to produce a stop on Pedro Santos in the 89th minute that would have left New York with even more ground to make up back home. Then, in the 93rd minute, Wright-Phillips got his head to a wonderful Kaku delivery into the box and flicked the ball towards the corner, but Zack Steffan made a brilliant diving save to turn the effort away and preserve the victory.

New York was a significant favorite in the two-legged match, having clipped Atlanta United on the final day of the regular season for the most points in the league. They collected 22 wins over the course of the season, but struggled against Columbus, earning just a single point in their two meetings, including a 1-1 road draw and a 3-2 loss at Red Bull Arena in late July.

Columbus kept New York at bay by holding 58% of the possession and conceding just nine total shots, two on target. The home side generated just six shots of its own, but managed to put one of its two on target into the back of the net.

La Liga: Sevilla held, Alaves falls late, wild draw at Betis

@RPhena9 on Twitter
By Kyle BonnNov 4, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sevilla is still second in the La Liga table, but they’re beginning to run out of room for error. Sevilla fell four points back of Barcelona after a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The visitors were completely locked down at Anoeta Stadium, with just a single shot on target out of eight total efforts. Juanmi had the game’s only real big opportunity, but couldn’t cash in just six minutes after the opening whistle, and the two teams finished scoreless. Altogether, there were just two total shots on target between the two teams.

There is now a three-way tie behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Alaves all on 20 points. The latter also fell to a disappointing result, as Alaves squandered an early 1-0 lead in a 2-1 derby loss to Eibar.

Manu Garcia scored just four minutes into the game, but after both teams had players see red, former Espanyol midfielder Joan Jordan equalized in the 69th minute before Pape Diop bagged the winner in the first minute of added time. It’s Diop’s first goal since 2016, serving as a bit-part player last season before earning a full-time role for this campaign.

The loss is just the third of the season for Alaves and their first in four league games. It left Alaves back in that three-way tie on 20 points, but back in fourth thanks to an inferior goal differential.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo finished even 3-3 after a crazy match that featured both teams clawing back from deficits. Betis went ahead 2-0 by the hour mark on goals from Lorenzo Moron and Junior Firpo, but Celta Vigo charged back to take a 3-2 lead thanks to a brace by 22-year-old Argentinian Maxi Gomez plus an additional from 21-year-old Brais Mendez. With the visitors taking the lead in the 84th minute, Betis would bring it back level once again just three minutes later as Sergio Canales delivered a fabulous free-kick that found the top-right corner. Aspas nearly won it moments later but put his shot off the post at the death. Both those teams still remain a point apart in the middle third of the table.

Villareal and Levante played to an entertaining 1-1 draw. The first half was scoreless, but each side had plenty of chances with each team combining for 36 shots. The home side treated the fans at Estadio de la Ceramica to a second half flurry, pushing for a winner, but they made it more difficult than need be. Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori put the ball into his own net which put Villareal behind, and it wasn’t until the 93rd minute that Alfonso Pedraza burst down the left on the ball, charged into the box, and roofed the ball from a tight angle to salvage a point.