Three hurt in clash between radical fans before Barca vs Rayo

MADRID (AP) Emergency services say three people were hurt when radical fan groups supporting Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano clashed before a Spanish league match on Saturday.

Emergency services for Madrid say the three were taken from near Vallecas Stadium to a hospital to receive treatment for cuts and bruises.

Barcelona says in a statement it “laments and condemns” the fighting, which was near Rayo’s stadium according to Spanish media reports.

Barcelona says it “reaffirms its commitment to fight against any form of violence in the world of sport and once again puts itself at the disposition of the police and security forces to eliminate these groups.”

