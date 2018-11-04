More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: David Silva’s thunderous volley part of 4-goal Man City half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
If there was such a thing as a Premier League white flag, Southampton boss Mark Hughes might be tempted to wave it.

Saints trail Manchester City 4-1 at the break, a Danny Ings won and converted penalty its only highlight at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Man City will take a two-point lead on Liverpool atop the Premier League barring an unprecedented comeback from Southampton.

The match began with a Wesley Hoedt own goal, and Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane, and Raheem Sterling have been the stars of the show.

All but Sane have goals already, and we’re picking Silva’s volley (above) as the best of the bunch.

Sterling, clinical Man City trounce Saints

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
  • City scores on 6 of 7 shots on target
  • Sterling bags brace
  • Saints get Ings penalty

Raheem Sterling scored twice and Manchester City played gorgeous football in a 5-1 defeat of Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

David Silva, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero also scored for City in addition to a Wesley Hoedt own goal as the reigning champions moved two points clear of second place Liverpool.

After a Wednesday visit from Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, City will host Manchester United on Sunday.

Saints are 16th, two points above the drop zone. Danny Ings penalty was their first goal in 505 minutes of Premier League play.

An own goal put City ahead, with Aguero finding David Silva to start it. Silva’s vision to find Leroy Sane was superb, and the German’s cross was put into the goal by a sliding Hoedt.

It was 2-0 in the 12th minute, as Aguero became the second-fastest to 150 Premier League goals in league history by slamming a tight-angled Raheem Sterling pass into the goal from inside the six.

And then three: David Silva got a deserved finish of his own in the 18th minute when he reaped the rewards of Sane and Sterling production.

Saints stemmed the tide for a moment when Ryan Bertrand played Ings through on goal, and Ederson took down the English striker in the box. Ings rolled it in with class for City’s first PL goal in 505 minutes.

First half stoppage saw the lead return to three goals, when Aguero was given several benefits of the doubt in a touch line tussle to win possession from Cedric Soares. His cutback found Sterling, who bungled his first touch but smashed an ensuing one into the goal.

Ederson thwarted a 47th minute chance from Saints to pull to within two, stopping Danny Ings rebound after spilling a hard shot from James Ward-Prowse.

Sterling made it 5-1 to the hosts with his second of the night and sixth of the season, and Sane was rewarded for a fine match with a goal of his own in stoppage time.

Messi included in Barcelona squad for Inter Milan trip

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Lionel Messi is edging closer to the pitch following the broken arm suffered in La Liga play last month.

Messi had a goal and an assist to go with the fracture over 26 minutes against Sevilla on Oct. 20.

He was expected to miss three weeks, but began training with his teammates earlier this week.

Now, despite not being given the “medical all-clear,” he’s been included in Barcelona’s traveling party for Milan.

Barca can clinch Group B with a win on Tuesday, something Spurs will also be hoping to see in Italy. If Tottenham beats visiting PSV Eindhoven and Barca defeats Inter, Spurs would sit two points back of the Italian side with two matches to play.

Watch Live: Man City-Southampton, Chelsea-Palace

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Manchester City and Chelsea are both at home on Sunday morning, looking to take advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal a day ago.

It starts on NBCSN, where City can take a two-point lead on the Reds by taking care of struggling Southampton (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

Saints kept it tight with City last season, but lost both matches by a goal. Mark Hughes‘ men have gone 476 minutes without a league goal, the last marker a Danny Ings penalty on Sept. 17 versus Brighton.

City’s won eight of 10 to start the league season, drawing twice.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Sane, Sterling, B. Silva, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Delph, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Long. Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Austin, Obafemi.

An hour later, it’ll be Chelsea and Crystal Palace mixing it up at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online at NBCSports.com).

The Blues can pass Liverpool with a win on goal differential, going level on points with 27.

Palace sits 14th with eight points.

Three hurt in clash between radical fans before Barca vs Rayo

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 4, 2018, 8:28 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Emergency services say three people were hurt when radical fan groups supporting Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano clashed before a Spanish league match on Saturday.

Emergency services for Madrid say the three were taken from near Vallecas Stadium to a hospital to receive treatment for cuts and bruises.

Barcelona says in a statement it “laments and condemns” the fighting, which was near Rayo’s stadium according to Spanish media reports.

Barcelona says it “reaffirms its commitment to fight against any form of violence in the world of sport and once again puts itself at the disposition of the police and security forces to eliminate these groups.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports