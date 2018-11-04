WATCH: David Silva’s thunderous volley part of 4-goal Man City half

If there was such a thing as a Premier League white flag, Southampton boss Mark Hughes might be tempted to wave it.
Saints trail Manchester City 4-1 at the break, a Danny Ings won and converted penalty its only highlight at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
Man City will take a two-point lead on Liverpool atop the Premier League barring an unprecedented comeback from Southampton.
The match began with a Wesley Hoedt own goal, and Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane, and Raheem Sterling have been the stars of the show.
All but Sane have goals already, and we’re picking Silva’s volley (above) as the best of the bunch.