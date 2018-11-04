Watch Live: Man City-Southampton, Chelsea-Palace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City and Chelsea are both at home on Sunday morning, looking to take advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal a day ago.

It starts on NBCSN, where City can take a two-point lead on the Reds by taking care of struggling Southampton (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

Saints kept it tight with City last season, but lost both matches by a goal. Mark Hughes‘ men have gone 476 minutes without a league goal, the last marker a Danny Ings penalty on Sept. 17 versus Brighton.

City’s won eight of 10 to start the league season, drawing twice.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Sane, Sterling, B. Silva, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Delph, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Long. Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Austin, Obafemi.

An hour later, it’ll be Chelsea and Crystal Palace mixing it up at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online at NBCSports.com).

The Blues can pass Liverpool with a win on goal differential, going level on points with 27.

Palace sits 14th with eight points.

