More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Watch Live: Man City-Southampton, Chelsea-Palace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City and Chelsea are both at home on Sunday morning, looking to take advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal a day ago.

It starts on NBCSN, where City can take a two-point lead on the Reds by taking care of struggling Southampton (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Saints kept it tight with City last season, but lost both matches by a goal. Mark Hughes‘ men have gone 476 minutes without a league goal, the last marker a Danny Ings penalty on Sept. 17 versus Brighton.

City’s won eight of 10 to start the league season, drawing twice.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Sane, Sterling, B. Silva, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Delph, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings, Long. Subs: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Austin, Obafemi.

An hour later, it’ll be Chelsea and Crystal Palace mixing it up at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online at NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The Blues can pass Liverpool with a win on goal differential, going level on points with 27.

Palace sits 14th with eight points.

Messi included in Barcelona squad for Inter Milan trip

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi is edging closer to the pitch following the broken arm suffered in La Liga play last month.

Messi had a goal and an assist to go with the fracture over 26 minutes against Sevilla on Oct. 20.

[ MORE: Rooney to face USMNT? ]

He was expected to miss three weeks, but began training with his teammates earlier this week.

Now, despite not being given the “medical all-clear,” he’s been included in Barcelona’s traveling party for Milan.

Barca can clinch Group B with a win on Tuesday, something Spurs will also be hoping to see in Italy. If Tottenham beats visiting PSV Eindhoven and Barca defeats Inter, Spurs would sit two points back of the Italian side with two matches to play.

Three hurt in clash between radical fans before Barca vs Rayo

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 4, 2018, 8:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Emergency services say three people were hurt when radical fan groups supporting Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano clashed before a Spanish league match on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Barca comes back to win ]

Emergency services for Madrid say the three were taken from near Vallecas Stadium to a hospital to receive treatment for cuts and bruises.

Barcelona says in a statement it “laments and condemns” the fighting, which was near Rayo’s stadium according to Spanish media reports.

Barcelona says it “reaffirms its commitment to fight against any form of violence in the world of sport and once again puts itself at the disposition of the police and security forces to eliminate these groups.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Rooney to make England return vs USMNT

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 4, 2018, 7:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

DC United forward Wayne Rooney‘s MLS Cup dreams are on hold after a shootout loss to Columbus, but the English legend still has one more match left in his 2018.

Rooney, 33, will come out of international retirement for one night only when the Three Lions host the United States men’s national team on Nov. 15 at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Barcelona win late | Real Madrid too ]

The match will raise money for the Wayne Rooney Foundation, says the BBC.

Rooney is England’s all-time leading scorer, with 53 goals in 119 caps. Only Peter Shilton has earned more caps for England with 125.

He scored 12 goals and added 6 assists in just 20 games for DC, improbably earning him a nomination for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award.

Rooney has never scored against the USMNT.

Serie A: Inter win 7th straight to put pressure on off-form Juve

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 3, 2018, 9:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Barcelona win it late | Real Madrid do, too ]

Juventus 3-1 Cagliari

Juve’s unbeaten start to the season reached 11 games (10 wins) on Saturday, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side was anything but convincing in knocking off Cagliari.

Things started off as well as possible, when Paulo Dybala put the home side 1-0 ahead in the first minute, but the seven-time defending Italian champions failed to maintain that same intensity for the rest of the game and required a fair bit of fortune to secure the 3-1 result.

Joao Pedro brought the visitors back to level terms in the 36th minute, but the stalemate was short-lived. Filip Bradaric booted the ball into his own goal in the 38th minute, and it would prove to be the winner.

Still, Juve labored the ensuing 50 minutes and only extended the lead to 3-1 in the 87th minute, when Juan Cuadrado bagged his first league goal of the season. Even despite the performance, Juve remain six points clear of their closest title competition.

Inter Milan 5-0 Genoa

Speaking of the no. 1 contender for Juve’s crown, Inter Milan are the in-form team in the league right now after winning seven straight games to catapult themselves in to second place, ahead of Napoli on goal differential.

Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of Genoa came courtesy of a complete team performance — goals from Roberto Gagliardini (two), Matteo Politano, Joao Mario and Radja Nainggolan. Inter’s leading scorer (and Golden Boot contender) Mauro Icardi started the game on the bench, and remained there for 90 minutes, yet Inter waltzed to a five-goal victory.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Lazio vs. SPAL — 6:30 a.m. ET
Sampdoria vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET
Parma vs. Frosinone — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Atalanta — 12 p.m. ET
Udinese vs. AC Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET