Getty Images

Chelsea players love that Morata is back in form

By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
After a full summer taking serious heat, Alvaro Morata has finally begun the process of coming good on his move to Chelsea.

The Spaniard has four goals in his last four games, including a pair last time out in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. With Chelsea fans still missing the production of Diego Costa and Didier Drogba, Morata has faced brutal comparisons through the first year-plus of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, but Cesar Azpilicueta believes those are ridiculous.

“I don’t like comparisons,” Azpilicueta told the Evening Standard. “Everyone has to work his own path. [Drogba and Costa] had different qualities and personalities. It’s unfair to talk about those two big players and Álvaro. Álvaro walks his own path. He came to a new country and I’m sure, with the way that he is working, he will get the reward.”

“The goals help a lot because we know strikers — they live for goals,” Azpilicueta said. “We know that gives him more confidence, he has been playing well, finding opportunities. Sometimes the ball does not go in, but I’m happy with his work, his progress. We know that last season was a tough one for him, but he is a very important player for us.”

Meanwhile, Morata’s attacking partner Pedro echoed Azpilicueta’s sentiment that ultimately strikers like Morata will be judged by the goals they score, and therefore Morata’s double is big for his future.

“He’s in good condition and he had a very good performance,” Pedro told the official Chelsea website. “He has the mentality to score goals and help the team, that’s the best way for him. We are happy because he’s a very good striker. He runs a lot and scores goals, now he’s in a very good moment so this is the way for him. Scoring goals is very important for him and the team.”

Finally, the striker himself wants a no-nonsense approach to the rest of the season. “In football, physical condition is very important, but the head is the most important thing,” Morata said after the Crystal Palace match Sunday. “If you don’t have the head, if the mentality is not good, then you are in trouble. I had a period where everything – if it is raining, I’m angry because it’s raining. If I miss, it’s because the pitch is too wet. It was only excuses. It is not good. Everyone can have a bad period in their life, but we are famous, we have a lot of things. Sometimes people think we are not human, with no feelings, with no problems.”

The Spaniard knows he needs to continue to improve his mentality, as manager Maurizio Sarri honestly said Morata is “is a little bit fragile from the mental point of view.”

CL preview: PSG and Barcelona visit Italy, Atletico hosts Dortmund

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 8:29 PM EST
There’s a star-studded lineup on Tuesday in the Champions League, and one of the biggest stars could make his return earlier than expected.

Lionel Messi was included in the Barcelona squad that visits in-form Internazionale on Tuesday, and while he’s not expected to start, he could make his return from a broken arm that has kept the superstar out for the last two weeks. Messi was expected to miss more time, but was included int he squad despite confirmation that he is training despite not yet receiving clearance from the medical staff to play.

With or without Messi, Barcelona visits Inter in a scintillating matchup of in-form sides. Barcelona leads La Liga and hasn’t lost in any competition since a late September miss at Leganes. Meanwhile, since a mid-September loss to Parma, Inter’s only defeat has come to this Messi-less Barcelona team in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. They have beaten good teams such as AC Milan, Lazio, and Tottenham over that time. A draw or win would confirm Barcelona as through to the next round, while a win for Inter would do the same, although both teams appear all but clearly on their way.

Mauro Icardi was rested for the 5-0 thumping of Genoa last time out, but the Argentine has five goals in his last three Serie A matches and is white-hot form. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez is on a similarly torrid streak, with six goals in his last three league games, including an El Clasico hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Napoli hosts Paris Saint-Germain. Napoli brings good goalscoring form into the match, with at least two goals in four of its last five matches across all competitions. PSG is steamrolling the French league again, but sits third in Group C and desperately needs a win to feel better about advancing. Kylian Mbappe did not score in the 2-2 draw the last time these teams met, but has bagged seven goals in his last four Ligue 1 matches and hopes to bring that form with him into Champions League play.

Borussia Dortmund heads west to visit Atletico Madrid with both teams far and away the leaders in Group A. Similarly to the Barcelona vs. Inter game, a draw or win would see the German side officially advance, while Atletico would go through with a win or potentially could confirm advancement with a draw plus help. England youngster Jadon Sancho is the man to watch in Madrid, having pushed Christian Pulisic for Dortmund minutes thanks to his ridiculous form, with four goals in the 18-year-old’s last four matches across all competitions, including a tally in the 4-0 Dortmund win over Atletico in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

Liverpool travels east to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade, leaving Albanian-born Xherdan Shaqiri behind “to avoid any distractions” with the political discord between the parties and “focus on football.” The Reds hammered Red Star at home, but playing in Eastern Europe is a different prospect. Liverpool needs all the points it can grab with PSG and Napoli hot on its heels, and can put pressure on the rest of the group with an early 12:55 p.m. ET kick.

Tottenham hosts PSV Eindhoven at Wembley Stadium in dire need of a result, with just one point through three matches in group stage play. Spurs likely need to win at least two of the next three to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage, and with Barcelona and Inter the two remaining opponents, this is as much of a must-win as it comes. Still, Spurs are winless in their last five European matches and will be without captain Hugo Lloris after he was sent off in the dying minutes of the reverse fixture. That’s just the beginning of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad troubles, with Danny RoseEric DierMousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama all out injured.

AS Monaco and Club Brugge both meet in France needing a win to have any hope of catching the Group A leaders. Schalke hosts Turkish side Galatasaray with Group D still completely up in the air. On the other side of Group D, FC Porto welcomes Russian side Lokomotov Moscow to Portugal.

Jokanovic labels Fulham players as “confused” and “scared” after Huddersfield loss

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Slavisa Jokanovic is under fire after Fulham fell bottom of the Premier League table following a 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town.

Fulham fell to its sixth straight defeat across all competitions, failing to score for 326 straight minutes. In addition, the club has conceded 29 goals through 11 matches this season, the most goals conceded among all of the Top 5 European leagues. The goal conceded against Huddersfield was the first home goal the Terriers had scored in 659 straight minutes.

Jokanovic, who led Fulham to a 29-match winning streak last season in the Championship, slammed his players’ attitude in the Huddersfield loss, as it was evident the opponent was clearly more motivated throughout the match.

“I don’t know if it’s preparation of the game wasn’t good enough or if they didn’t understand how important this game was, like all the games are in the Premier League,” Jokanovic said in the post-match press conference. “At the end we were confused, I don’t know if some players were a bit scared of this kind of responsibility that was in front of us, and we didn’t perform enough. But to perform, you don’t need to be so talented to fight and show energy where we are competing in Premier League game.”

However, Jokanovic singled out young winger Ryan Sessegnon for his spirit during the defeat. “This is my sensation that many responsibilities are in front of youngest man in my team, Ryan Sessegnon tried push and tried forcing the situation,” Jokanovic said. “Other people need to offer more fight, personality, more quality and more work. If players have some kind of words after the game between them, but it’s a bit late.”

Sessegnon, still just 18 years old and coming off a season where he scored 15 Championship goals, was dangerous down the left despite playing from a position along the defensive line. Meanwhile, the midfield failed to make any sort of impact on the game, and with Huddersfield pinching Fulham to force the Whites into their weak central area. Andre-Zambo Anguissa struggled to win balls back in midfield, while captain Tom Cairney and expensive signing Jean-Michael Seri failed to prove influential.

Overall, the team that led the Championship in possession last season managed just a single shot on target the entire match. “If players have some kind of words after the game between them, but it’s a bit late,” Jokanovic said about the ability for the players to hold each other accountable. “We have opportunity to talk between 8 and 10 [PM GMT] and we didn’t talk enough with enough personality or power or with quality. At the end, we are hurt, we didn’t satisfy our level and the situation is in our hands for working hard and for improvement.”

Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has challenged UEFA in court after a club finance panel reopened its investigation into the French champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the case is confidential and gave no further details.

PSG has long been a target of UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” rules, which monitor overspending on player transfers and wages. The club forfeited 20 million euros ($22.8 million) of Champions League prize money in a 2014 settlement.

UEFA said in September that the Club Financial Control Body referred PSG’s case back to the investigative branch, which had closed a case. It is unclear if PSG can appeal a procedural step rather than a ruling.

Turkish club Galatasaray was also placed under deeper investigation by the UEFA panel last month.

Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham: Terriers break home duck, send woeful Whites bottom

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Huddersfield Town got its first home goal in nearly 11 hours, and in the process pulled itself off the bottom of the table at the opponent’s expense.

The hosts were disciplined and clinical, and showed a level of desire the visitors couldn’t come close to matching as Huddersfield Town beat Fulham 1-0 at Kirklees Stadium to pull off the bottom of the Premier League table and send the Whites plunging to the basement in the process.

The early portion of the match was cagey as the teams felt each other out, but Fulham began to pick up the pace. Huddersfield capitalized on a sloppy mistake, winning the ball in the attacking half as Phillip Billing rattled the crossbar with a powerful long-range effort in the 16th minute.

The hosts had the better attacking mentality through the opening half-hour, dominating the midfield. Alex Pritchard forced Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico into a fine diving save in the 28th minute that he palmed over. On the ensuing corner, Huddersfield found the back of the net for the first time in front of the home fans in nearly 660 minutes. While the initial delivery was headed back out towards the corner flag, it was sent back in and found the head of Christopher Schindler who rose higher than Timothy Fosu-Mensah and buried the chance. It was later changed to a Fosu-Mensah own-goal after replay showed it clipped the Fulham defender.

While the Whites failed to show any sort of cohesion, Huddersfield saw out the rest of the first half. Fulham made a pair of changes at halftime as Kevin McDonald and Cyrus Christie came on after the break, and they immediately pressed the issue. Alexandar Mitrovic just missed the top corner with a header on 54 minutes.

Fulham showed some signs of desperation in the final 20 minutes, but struggled to get by the organized Huddersfield defense. Andre Schurrle put the ball in the back of the net in the 75th minute, but it was ruled out as Mitrovic was called for offside. Schurrle then had a two-on-two break in the 81st minute but was indecisive as he got closer to net and shanked his shot well wide.

The win moved Huddersfield off the bottom of the Premier League table, up to 18th on six points with the season’s first league victory. The Terriers are level on six points with 17th placed Newcastle but owners of a much worse goal differential. Fulham takes their place on the bottom, with just five points this season and a -17 goal differential due in large part to the leaky defense.

Slavisa Jokanovic could be at the end of his tenure in charge of Fulham, as a $128 million investment this summer has been nothing short of a disaster on the field. Jokanovic started Andre-Zambo Anguissa for the fifth time in the Premier League, but left expensive new arrival Alfie Mawson on the bench yet again, choosing Denis Odoi and Maxim Le Marchand as the preferred defensive partnership. He has been unable to mesh the Championship Playoff winning squad with the summer purchases, as the team has shipped 29 goals so far through the first 11 league matches, the most of any team in the Top 5 European leagues.