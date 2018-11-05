More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Does Rooney’s England return undermine USMNT friendly?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
When it comes to the announcement that Wayne Rooney will make a one-off return to the England national team for the friendly at Wembley against the USA on Nov. 15, opinions are pretty much split right down the middle.

Many say this is a fitting end to Rooney’s international career, as he will be given a proper send-off as he wins his 120th and final cap and the all-time record goalscorer will be able to say a final farewell to the Three Lions fans at Wembley. The game will also be named the Wayne Rooney Foundation International, with the proceeds from the game given to the charities he supports. Who can argue against that?

On the other hand, many say this not only undermines the fixture against the USMNT but also current England boss Gareth Southgate.

Remember: Rooney, 33, retired from the English national team in August 2017 when he was left out of a few squads despite being told he still had a role to play as Southgate looked at younger options. With his career generally on a downward curve, Rooney then left the national team without a proper goodbye as the most-capped outfield player in Three Lions history was done. To hammer home the fact that the decisions made by Southgate and Rooney were the correct ones, England reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup with a young, hungry side impressing.

That achievement surpassed any tournament finish Rooney had during his England career as penalty kick and quarterfinal heartache came time and time again for the Manchester United legend. Yet you could never question his commitment to England’s cause and, in truth, at times it seemed as though he cared too much and had the weight of the world on his shoulders due to the huge expectations.

“I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again,” Rooney said. “I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and The FA for inviting me back and helping to support my foundation in the process. Playing for England was the greatest honor of my career, so winning my 120th – and final – cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It’s fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game.”

But what about this specific game against the U.S. men’s national team?

The young USMNT players will still be given a proper test against the no.5 ranked team on the planet, Rooney or no Rooney, with the D.C. United star expected to start the game but it is unclear how long he will actually play. After all, he’s not exactly about to pick up his pension and many of his American opponents will know that.

Rooney just ripped it up in MLS over the past few months (save your jokes about a retirement league for another time, please), scoring 12 times and assisting on six more to lead D.C. United from last place in the Eastern Conference to the playoffs in the 19 games he played. He still has a contract in MLS through the end of the 2021 season, but there is no suggestion that this comeback is anything other than a glitzy farewell.

Does Rooney’s 120th and final cap suggest that England aren’t taking this friendly against the USA that seriously? Absolutely. From a true sporting perspective this shouldn’t be happening and with U.S. Soccer billing this friendly as a huge deal, their counterparts aren’t exactly doing the same as they’ve now moved the goalposts slightly. It already has a testimonial feel rather than being a true test in a hostile environment for a young, developing USMNT side.

Rooney played for England for 13 years and it was due to his decision to retire that he didn’t get a proper farewell game. Southgate and England moved on from Rooney quickly and Harry Kane emerged as their leading striker, along with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

There is a lot to be said about Rooney’s appearance blocking minutes for young England players coming through but, in truth, Kane will just be getting a much-needed rest ahead of England’s big UEFA Nations League decider against Croatia at Wembley on Nov. 18 and Southgate will not risk another forward being injured. And without Jamie Vardy, who recently retired, England don’t have a lot of options up top anyway.

England will likely play many of their squad players against the USMNT with Southgate’s focus firmly on the game against Croatia. That means that any debate about this is a little overblown as Rooney truly deserves a special farewell. If Rooney playing a few minutes at the start of the game is what Southgate and the FA want to do rather than him being honored and clapped on the pitch as he picks up a plaque before the game then walking off, so be it.

This is all very similar to Landon Donovan situation in October 2014, as he played in a friendly against Ecuador after being ousted by Jurgen Klinsmann. Yet that game was organized exclusively to honor Donovan and we knew what it was going into the match. In Rooney’s case, it is quite clear he decided to walk before he was pushed out by Southgate, so again this undermines the England manager who has done so much to restore pride in the national team over the past 12 months since he took charge.

We have to remember that friendly games are little more than glorified training matches these days but this farewell for Rooney will give England’s game against the U.S. something extra special.

But there’s no doubting this farewell does suggest that England are undermining the visit of the Stars and Stripes later this month.

14-year-old Ovelar scores first pro goal in Paraguay

Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Still only 14 years old, Fernando Ovelar scored his first goal for Cerro Porteno one week after becoming the youngest to ever play for the Paraguayan club.

Ovelar scored in the 15th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Cerro Porteno’s biggest rival, Olimpia. The midfielder calmly knocked the ball over goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar for the opening goal.

Paraguayan clubs have been instructed to field at least one player younger than 19 to build experience in the country’s top league. Deportivo Capiata player Kevin Pereira is also 14 and has already debuted in Paraguay’s top league.

Former United States forward Freddy Adu, once regarded at “the next Pele,” was 14 when he scored his first professional goal for DC United in 2004.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Champions League predictions: Week 4

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
This is it. The fourth UEFA Champions League group stage matchday out of six is here, with key games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There is so much on the line.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester United head to Juventus, Liverpool travel to Red Star Belgrade, Man City host Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham face a pivotal home game against PSV Eindhoven as the four Premier League clubs are at the crunch point of their group stage campaign.

There is the potential for some clubs to rubber-stamp their spot in the Round of 16 this week, while others, like Spurs, know a win is crucial if they’re going to keep their knockout round hopes alive.

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Group A
Monaco 2-0 Club Brugge
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan 2-2 Barcelona

Group C
Napoli 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Liverpool

Group D
FC Porto 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke 3-1 Galatasaray

WEDNESDAY

Group E
Benfica 1-2 Ajax
Bayern Munich 3-0 AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Real Madrid
CSKA Moscow 1-1 Roma

Group H
Valencia 2-1 Young Boys
Juventus 3-1 Manchester United

Monaco denies accusations of bypassing Financial Fair Play

Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
PARIS (AP) French soccer club Monaco has denied accusations it tried to bypass Financial Fair Play rules through a fake contract with a marketing agency.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule

Monaco says stories published by the Mediapart website and other media as part of a “Football Leaks” series “contain false information and many inaccuracies.”

According to Mediapart, Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev attempted to hide illegal funding behind a marketing contract involving an offshore structure of companies in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Monaco says it signed a deal with the AIM agency but insists the “contract (which proved to be too ambitious and unachievable) has never been executed and as such never entered the club’s account … It has therefore at no time been used in the context of Financial Fair Play.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Preview: Huddersfield v. Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
  • Huddersfield bottom, without a win
  • Fulham second bottom, conceded PL-high 28
  • Huddersfield yet to score at home

Huddersfield Town host Fulham on Monday in the Premier League (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what can best be described as a relegation six-pointer.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Yes, we know it’s a little too early for talk like that but with Huddersfield bottom of the table and without a win so far this season and Fulham second bottom and leaking goals galore, this game feels like a big one in terms of momentum for both clubs.

This is the first time the Terriers and Cottagers will meet in the Premier League.

In team news Huddersfield have a fully-fit squad apart from USMNT midfielder Danny Williams who is still battling back from an ankle injury.

Fulham will welcome back captain Kevin McDonald from suspension but Joe Bryan is definitely out.

What they’re saying

David Wagner on Huddersfield sticking together: “Over the last three years, and the starting point that we had, this has created a relationship (with the board) where we know we can only continue to be successful if we stick together, and if we have the right thing in our head.”

Slavisa Jokanovic on Fulham’s expectation levels: “I cannot complain about the supporters. I know many, many people are around us. I know how they want us to be successful. I know our target is to do everything to win the game and make them satisfied. Miracles don’t exist. We need some kind of time. Time doesn’t exist and we have to accept that we are going to make it immediately some kind of reaction.”

Prediction

This is it, Terriers fans. This feels like the moment where Huddersfield’s luck changes and if they’re going to score against anyone, it is going to be Fulham. 2-1 win for the home side.