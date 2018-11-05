More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Huddersfield 1-0 Fulham: Terriers break home duck, send woeful Whites bottom

By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Huddersfield Town got its first home goal in nearly 11 hours, and in the process pulled itself off the bottom of the table at the opponent’s expense.

The hosts were disciplined and clinical, and showed a level of desire the visitors couldn’t come close to matching as Huddersfield Town beat Fulham 1-0 at Kirklees Stadium to pull off the bottom of the Premier League table and send the Whites plunging to the basement in the process.

The early portion of the match was cagey as the teams felt each other out, but Fulham began to pick up the pace. Huddersfield capitalized on a sloppy mistake, winning the ball in the attacking half as Phillip Billing rattled the crossbar with a powerful long-range effort in the 16th minute.

The hosts had the better attacking mentality through the opening half-hour, dominating the midfield. Alex Pritchard forced Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico into a fine diving save in the 28th minute that he palmed over. On the ensuing corner, Huddersfield found the back of the net for the first time in front of the home fans in nearly 660 minutes. While the initial delivery was headed back out towards the corner flag, it was sent back in and found the head of Christopher Schindler who rose higher than Timothy Fosu-Mensah and buried the chance. It was later changed to a Fosu-Mensah own-goal after replay showed it clipped the Fulham defender.

While the Whites failed to show any sort of cohesion, Huddersfield saw out the rest of the first half. Fulham made a pair of changes at halftime as Kevin McDonald and Cyrus Christie came on after the break, and they immediately pressed the issue. Alexandar Mitrovic just missed the top corner with a header on 54 minutes.

Fulham showed some signs of desperation in the final 20 minutes, but struggled to get by the organized Huddersfield defense. Andre Schurrle put the ball in the back of the net in the 75th minute, but it was ruled out as Mitrovic was called for offside. Schurrle then had a two-on-two break in the 81st minute but was indecisive as he got closer to net and shanked his shot well wide.

The win moved Huddersfield off the bottom of the Premier League table, up to 18th on six points with the season’s first league victory. The Terriers are level on six points with 17th placed Newcastle but owners of a much worse goal differential. Fulham takes their place on the bottom, with just five points this season and a -17 goal differential due in large part to the leaky defense.

Slavisa Jokanovic could be at the end of his tenure in charge of Fulham, as a $128 million investment this summer has been nothing short of a disaster on the field. Jokanovic started Andre-Zambo Anguissa for the fifth time in the Premier League, but left expensive new arrival Alfie Mawson on the bench yet again, choosing Denis Odoi and Maxim Le Marchand as the preferred defensive partnership. He has been unable to mesh the Championship Playoff winning squad with the summer purchases, as the team has shipped 29 goals so far through the first 11 league matches, the most of any team in the Top 5 European leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain challenges UEFA in court

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has challenged UEFA in court after a club finance panel reopened its investigation into the French champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the case is confidential and gave no further details.

PSG has long been a target of UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” rules, which monitor overspending on player transfers and wages. The club forfeited 20 million euros ($22.8 million) of Champions League prize money in a 2014 settlement.

UEFA said in September that the Club Financial Control Body referred PSG’s case back to the investigative branch, which had closed a case. It is unclear if PSG can appeal a procedural step rather than a ruling.

Turkish club Galatasaray was also placed under deeper investigation by the UEFA panel last month.

Watch Live: Huddersfield v. Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2018, 2:18 PM EST
Huddersfield Town host Fulham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the teams meet in the Premier League for the first-time ever in what is best described as a relegation six-pointer.

Even at this early stage of the season the two bottom teams meeting, with just one win between them so far, suggests a win for either would be key in terms of momentum in the upcoming weeks and months.

In team news Huddersfield bring in Kongolo, Mounie and Hadergjonaj.

Fulham bring in Maxine Le Marchand for Tim Ream.

LINEUPS

14-year-old Ovelar scores first pro goal in Paraguay

Club Cerro Porteno/Twitter
Associated PressNov 5, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Still only 14 years old, Fernando Ovelar scored his first goal for Cerro Porteno one week after becoming the youngest to ever play for the Paraguayan club.

Ovelar scored in the 15th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Cerro Porteno’s biggest rival, Olimpia. The midfielder calmly knocked the ball over goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar for the opening goal.

Paraguayan clubs have been instructed to field at least one player younger than 19 to build experience in the country’s top league. Deportivo Capiata player Kevin Pereira is also 14 and has already debuted in Paraguay’s top league.

Former United States forward Freddy Adu, once regarded at “the next Pele,” was 14 when he scored his first professional goal for DC United in 2004.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Champions League predictions: Week 4

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
This is it. The fourth UEFA Champions League group stage matchday out of six is here, with key games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There is so much on the line.

Manchester United head to Juventus, Liverpool travel to Red Star Belgrade, Man City host Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham face a pivotal home game against PSV Eindhoven as the four Premier League clubs are at the crunch point of their group stage campaign.

There is the potential for some clubs to rubber-stamp their spot in the Round of 16 this week, while others, like Spurs, know a win is crucial if they’re going to keep their knockout round hopes alive.

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Group A
Monaco 2-0 Club Brugge
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan 2-2 Barcelona

Group C
Napoli 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Liverpool

Group D
FC Porto 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke 3-1 Galatasaray

WEDNESDAY

Group E
Benfica 1-2 Ajax
Bayern Munich 3-0 AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Real Madrid
CSKA Moscow 1-1 Roma

Group H
Valencia 2-1 Young Boys
Juventus 3-1 Manchester United