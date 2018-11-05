Liverpool leave Shaqiri out due to political reasons

Xherdan Shaqiri will not play for Liverpool at Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have decided against Shaqiri traveling with the squad due to the reception he may get in Serbia’s capital city due to his Kosvan-Albanian heritage. Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province Kosovo, where Shaqiri was born, as an independent state.
The situation could also be a little more dangerous due to Shaqiri scoring a late winner for Switzerland against Serbia in the 2018 World Cup and then celebrating by making a fluttering eagle symbol with his hands. That symbol was in reference to ethnic Albanians and Shaqiri was fined by FIFA, along with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichsteiner, for making the gesture.
With reports that Shaqiri would be the subject of protests in Belgrade, it has been decided he will not travel.
“We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that’s all,” Klopp said. “We are Liverpool FC, a big club, a football team but we don’t have any message further than that. We have no political message, absolutely not. We want the focus to be on a great game of football, free from anything else.
“We are keen to be respectful and keen to avoid any distractions that would take focus away from a 90-minute-plus contest that is important for football and only football. So for that reason, Shaq is not involved and he accepts and understands this. Shaq is our player, we love him, and he will play for us a lot of times, but not on Tuesday.”
- Huddersfield bottom, without a win
- Fulham second bottom, conceded PL-high 28
- Huddersfield yet to score at home
Huddersfield Town host Fulham on Monday in the Premier League (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what can best be described as a relegation six-pointer.
Yes, we know it’s a little too early for talk like that but with Huddersfield bottom of the table and without a win so far this season and Fulham second bottom and leaking goals galore, this game feels like a big one in terms of momentum for both clubs.
This is the first time the Terriers and Cottagers will meet in the Premier League.
In team news Huddersfield have a fully-fit squad apart from USMNT midfielder Danny Williams who is still battling back from an ankle injury.
Fulham will welcome back captain Kevin McDonald from suspension but Joe Bryan is definitely out.
What they’re saying
David Wagner on Huddersfield sticking together: “Over the last three years, and the starting point that we had, this has created a relationship (with the board) where we know we can only continue to be successful if we stick together, and if we have the right thing in our head.”
Slavisa Jokanovic on Fulham’s expectation levels: “I cannot complain about the supporters. I know many, many people are around us. I know how they want us to be successful. I know our target is to do everything to win the game and make them satisfied. Miracles don’t exist. We need some kind of time. Time doesn’t exist and we have to accept that we are going to make it immediately some kind of reaction.”
Prediction
This is it, Terriers fans. This feels like the moment where Huddersfield’s luck changes and if they’re going to score against anyone, it is going to be Fulham. 2-1 win for the home side.
Nemanja Matic has revealed why he will not wear a poppy on his shirt in the next few weeks.
The Manchester United and Serbia midfielder was the only player not to wear an embroidered poppy on his shirt in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, with many puzzled as to why this was the case.
Premier League clubs wear a poppy on their shirt to honor all of those who have served the British military and their allies over the years. Many citizens of the UK wear the poppy around Remembrance Day in November each year.
However Matic revealed that due to his hometown of Vrelo being bombed by Nato forces when he was growing up, he doesn’t feel comfortable wearing the poppy.
“I recognize fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone’s right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict. However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999. Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don’t feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt,” Matic said. “I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.”
Matic was criticized by many for not wearing a poppy and although you have to respect his reasons, the Serbian midfielder has worn a poppy on his shirt every season he has been playing in England with either Chelsea or United.
James McClean has not worn a poppy due to his Irish heritage and has been lambasted by fans across the UK for that decision since 2011 when he arrived at Sunderland. The former Premier League winger now plays with second-tier Stoke City and he is currently under investigation by the FA for his recent comments regarding his decision to not wear a poppy after Stoke’s game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Bayern Munich has seemingly turned around its poor early-season form, but things don’t appear to be completely squeaky clean in Bavaria.
The German giants have been forced to issue an all-clear statement after the wife of Thomas Muller posted critical comments of Bayern manager Niko Kovac after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg. Lisa Muller posted a picture on her Instagram story of Thomas coming off the bench in the 70th minute, appearing to have been taken from the stands – likely by her – with the caption “More than 70 minutes until he [Kovac] had flash of genius.”
The post was eventually deleted but the damage had been done. Bayern released a statement saying that Lisa eventually apologized to Kovac, and the manager had no issues with the incident in his post-match press conference, insinuating that he has no problems taking criticism, and treated Lisa like any other passionate fan who has their own personal opinions.
“There’s nothing to clarify,” Kovac said. “Obviously it wasn’t Thomas himself who wrote that.”
Thomas was also asked about it after the match, and while he said she probably should have thought twice about posting, he supported his wife and her independent thoughts. “It was out of emotion,” Muller said. “In retrospect I don’t think it was super. But she just loves me, what should I do?”
Bayern led 1-0 on a Serge Gnabry goal at the time Muller came on the pitch, but Lucas Holer equalized in the 89th minute as the defending German champions failed to win for the first time in four matches across all competitions. They sit third in the Bundesliga table on 20 points, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after struggles earlier in the year.
Atlanta United used a first-half goal – after another was wiped off – to earn a gritty first-leg win over NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening. Eric Remedi scored the game’s lone goal after Miguel Almiron had one negated on replay 17 minutes earlier. They would lock things up from there – without Almiron in the second half – keeping NYCFC without a shot on target all game.
The opening 15 minutes was incredibly chippy as both teams began with a physical brand of play. A plethora of fouls led to some heated attitudes and fed the choppy flow. NYCFC seemed to have the better attacking mindset in the opening few minutes, but it would be Atlanta that found the back of the net first, or so they thought.
It was a bit of a fluky goal as Almiron – back from his muscle injury – took a swipe at a cross, and he flubbed it, driving it straight into the ground. It popped high up into the air, and managed to chip Sean Johnson into the back of the net. They checked with the VAR crew after the strike, and offside was called earlier as the short corner was played, ruling the goal out.
They would atone, however, as it would be Remedi to earn the opener in the 37th minute. Off a corner, Josef Martínez delivered an absolutely blistering side-volley that Johnson was equal to. The rebound, however, was pushed to the far post where Remedi was waiting for the tap-in.
There were very few chances after the break, as Atlanta held NYCFC without a single shot on target the entire match, while Atlanta had just four of its own. Almiron came off at halftime, and the visitors looked to protect its away goal. NYCFC put together a few good offensive spells, but just couldn’t muster anything for David Villa who came close in a couple of moments but failed to produce a goal.
The win sends Atlanta back home in a great position, owning the lead and an away goal. The only time they played NYCFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the regular season was back in April when the teams played to a 2-2 draw.