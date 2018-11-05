Liverpool leave Shaqiri out due to political reasons

Xherdan Shaqiri will not play for Liverpool at Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have decided against Shaqiri traveling with the squad due to the reception he may get in Serbia’s capital city due to his Kosvan-Albanian heritage. Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province Kosovo, where Shaqiri was born, as an independent state.
The situation could also be a little more dangerous due to Shaqiri scoring a late winner for Switzerland against Serbia in the 2018 World Cup and then celebrating by making a fluttering eagle symbol with his hands. That symbol was in reference to ethnic Albanians and Shaqiri was fined by FIFA, along with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichsteiner, for making the gesture.
With reports that Shaqiri would be the subject of protests in Belgrade, it has been decided he will not travel.
“We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that’s all,” Klopp said. “We are Liverpool FC, a big club, a football team but we don’t have any message further than that. We have no political message, absolutely not. We want the focus to be on a great game of football, free from anything else.
“We are keen to be respectful and keen to avoid any distractions that would take focus away from a 90-minute-plus contest that is important for football and only football. So for that reason, Shaq is not involved and he accepts and understands this. Shaq is our player, we love him, and he will play for us a lot of times, but not on Tuesday.”
Huddersfield Town host Fulham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the teams meet in the Premier League for the first-time ever in what is best described as a relegation six-pointer.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE
Even at this early stage of the season the two bottom teams meeting, with just one win between them so far, suggests a win for either would be key in terms of momentum in the upcoming weeks and months.
In team news Huddersfield bring in Kongolo, Mounie and Hadergjonaj.
Fulham bring in Maxine Le Marchand for Tim Ream.
LINEUPS
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Still only 14 years old, Fernando Ovelar scored his first goal for Cerro Porteno one week after becoming the youngest to ever play for the Paraguayan club.
Ovelar scored in the 15th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Cerro Porteno’s biggest rival, Olimpia. The midfielder calmly knocked the ball over goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar for the opening goal.
Paraguayan clubs have been instructed to field at least one player younger than 19 to build experience in the country’s top league. Deportivo Capiata player Kevin Pereira is also 14 and has already debuted in Paraguay’s top league.
Former United States forward Freddy Adu, once regarded at “the next Pele,” was 14 when he scored his first professional goal for DC United in 2004.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
This is it. The fourth UEFA Champions League group stage matchday out of six is here, with key games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There is so much on the line.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Manchester United head to Juventus, Liverpool travel to Red Star Belgrade, Man City host Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham face a pivotal home game against PSV Eindhoven as the four Premier League clubs are at the crunch point of their group stage campaign.
There is the potential for some clubs to rubber-stamp their spot in the Round of 16 this week, while others, like Spurs, know a win is crucial if they’re going to keep their knockout round hopes alive.
Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
TUESDAY
Group A
Monaco 2-0 Club Brugge
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan 2-2 Barcelona
Group C
Napoli 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 Liverpool
Group D
FC Porto 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke 3-1 Galatasaray
WEDNESDAY
Group E
Benfica 1-2 Ajax
Bayern Munich 3-0 AEK Athens
Group F
Manchester City 4-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim
Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Real Madrid
CSKA Moscow 1-1 Roma
Group H
Valencia 2-1 Young Boys
Juventus 3-1 Manchester United
PARIS (AP) French soccer club Monaco has denied accusations it tried to bypass Financial Fair Play rules through a fake contract with a marketing agency.
[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]
Monaco says stories published by the Mediapart website and other media as part of a “Football Leaks” series “contain false information and many inaccuracies.”
According to Mediapart, Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev attempted to hide illegal funding behind a marketing contract involving an offshore structure of companies in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.
Monaco says it signed a deal with the AIM agency but insists the “contract (which proved to be too ambitious and unachievable) has never been executed and as such never entered the club’s account … It has therefore at no time been used in the context of Financial Fair Play.”
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports