Preview: Huddersfield v. Fulham

Huddersfield Town host Fulham on Monday in the Premier League (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what can best be described as a relegation six-pointer.

Yes, we know it’s a little too early for talk like that but with Huddersfield bottom of the table and without a win so far this season and Fulham second bottom and leaking goals galore, this game feels like a big one in terms of momentum for both clubs.

This is the first time the Terriers and Cottagers will meet in the Premier League.

In team news Huddersfield have a fully-fit squad apart from USMNT midfielder Danny Williams who is still battling back from an ankle injury.

Fulham will welcome back captain Kevin McDonald from suspension but Joe Bryan is definitely out.

What they’re saying

David Wagner on Huddersfield sticking together: “Over the last three years, and the starting point that we had, this has created a relationship (with the board) where we know we can only continue to be successful if we stick together, and if we have the right thing in our head.”

Slavisa Jokanovic on Fulham’s expectation levels: “I cannot complain about the supporters. I know many, many people are around us. I know how they want us to be successful. I know our target is to do everything to win the game and make them satisfied. Miracles don’t exist. We need some kind of time. Time doesn’t exist and we have to accept that we are going to make it immediately some kind of reaction.”

Prediction

This is it, Terriers fans. This feels like the moment where Huddersfield’s luck changes and if they’re going to score against anyone, it is going to be Fulham. 2-1 win for the home side.

