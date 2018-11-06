Champions League: Mexican stars shine for Porto; Draws for Barca, PSG (video)

Of the four UEFA Champions League groups at play on Tuesday, only one emerged with any measure of top-to-bottom tightness.
You might be surprised which one, too, as Liverpool floundered in Serbia while Napoli and PSG drew to keep the group very much in question with two match days to play.
[ UCL: Full lineups, stats, box scores ]
Elsewhere, two El Tri stars again starred for Porto, while an American midfielder was a part of Schalke picking up a knockout round bid strengthening defeat of visiting Galatasaray.
Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
A bit of magic from Kylian Mbappe led to a sliding first half stoppage time finish from Juan Bernat, but the visitors were able to equalize from the spot in the second half. Lorenzo Insigne bested countryman Gianluigi Buffon to get it level.
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool — RECAP
- KLOPP: Liverpool “lost our mojo”
The Reds had plenty of shots, but couldn’t find the goal as Red Star Belgrade used a Milan Pavkov double to sink Liverpool.
|Group C
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Napoli
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Paris SG
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|1
|2
|4
Schalke 2-0 Galatasaray
Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth scored in Germany, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie played the final half-hour plus in the win.
Porto 4-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
Mexican duo Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona were again amongst Porto’s goal scorers, and Moussa Marega also scored in the win.
|Group D
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|0
|10
|FC Schalke 04
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Galatasaray
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|0
|0
|4
|0
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 PSV Eindhoven — RECAP
Luuk De Jong scored after 61 seconds of play to give PSV a shock lead at Wembley Stadium, but Spurs peppered their Dutch visitors with 30-plus shots. Two of those were authored by Harry Kane and found their way across line as Spurs stayed alive for the knockout rounds.
Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona
Malcom’s 83rd minute goal looked like it would be enough for one of the tournament’s favorites to clinch the group, but Mauro Icardi answered with an Inter goal four minutes later at the San Siro.
|Group B
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Barcelona
|3
|1
|0
|10
|Inter Milan
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|1
|2
|4
|PSV Eindhoven
|0
|1
|3
|1
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Saul and Antoine Griezmann scored in a dominant performance for Diego Simeone’s men. USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic played 59 minutes in the loss.
Monaco 0-4 Club Brugge
Hans Vanaken scored twice in the first 17 minutes as the visitors heaped misery on Thierry Henry’s struggling Ligue 1 mainstays. USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath kept the clean sheet for Bruges.
|Group A
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Atlético de Madrid
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Club Brugge
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Monaco
|0
|1
|3
|1