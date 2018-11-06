More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Manuel Araujo

Champions League: Mexican stars shine for Porto; Draws for Barca, PSG (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Of the four UEFA Champions League groups at play on Tuesday, only one emerged with any measure of top-to-bottom tightness.

You might be surprised which one, too, as Liverpool floundered in Serbia while Napoli and PSG drew to keep the group very much in question with two match days to play.

[ UCL: Full lineups, stats, box scores ]

Elsewhere, two El Tri stars again starred for Porto, while an American midfielder was a part of Schalke picking up a knockout round bid strengthening defeat of visiting Galatasaray.

Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

A bit of magic from Kylian Mbappe led to a sliding first half stoppage time finish from Juan Bernat, but the visitors were able to equalize from the spot in the second half. Lorenzo Insigne bested countryman Gianluigi Buffon to get it level.

Red Star Belgrade 2-0 LiverpoolRECAP

The Reds had plenty of shots, but couldn’t find the goal as Red Star Belgrade used a Milan Pavkov double to sink Liverpool.

Group C
Team W D L PTS
Napoli 1 3 0 6
Liverpool 2 0 2 6
Paris SG 1 2 1 5
Red Star Belgrade 1 1 2 4

Schalke 2-0 Galatasaray

Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth scored in Germany, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie played the final half-hour plus in the win.

Porto 4-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Mexican duo Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona were again amongst Porto’s goal scorers, and Moussa Marega also scored in the win.

Group D
Team W D L PTS
FC Porto 3 1 0 10
FC Schalke 04 2 2 0 8
Galatasaray 1 1 2 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 4 0

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 PSV EindhovenRECAP

Luuk De Jong scored after 61 seconds of play to give PSV a shock lead at Wembley Stadium, but Spurs peppered their Dutch visitors with 30-plus shots. Two of those were authored by Harry Kane and found their way across line as Spurs stayed alive for the knockout rounds.

Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona

Malcom’s 83rd minute goal looked like it would be enough for one of the tournament’s favorites to clinch the group, but Mauro Icardi answered with an Inter goal four minutes later at the San Siro.

Group B
Team W D L PTS
Barcelona 3 1 0 10
Inter Milan 2 1 1 7
Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 2 4
PSV Eindhoven 0 1 3 1

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Saul and Antoine Griezmann scored in a dominant performance for Diego Simeone’s men. USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic played 59 minutes in the loss.

Monaco 0-4 Club Brugge

Hans Vanaken scored twice in the first 17 minutes as the visitors heaped misery on Thierry Henry’s struggling Ligue 1 mainstays. USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath kept the clean sheet for Bruges.

Group A
Team W D L PTS
Borussia Dortmund 3 0 1 9
Atlético de Madrid 3 0 1 9
Club Brugge 1 1 2 4
Monaco 0 1 3 1

Pochettino: ‘This team is growing up’ as Spurs keep UCL hopes alive

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Going behind in the second minute was not ideal, but resilient Tottenham Hotspur kept grinding until it picked up a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

“We won and suffered a lot,” Pochettino said. ‘It was a massive effort so I was pleased. We play a lot in eight days. Now we need to try to recover for Saturday. It is another must-win game.”

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-1 PSV Eindhoven ]

Spurs entered the match with just one point through three matches, and needed a win to keep alive its hopes for the knockout rounds. Barcelona drew Inter Milan, and Harry Kane‘s second half double pulled Spurs to within three points of the Italian side.

Next up is another London Derby, this one away to desperate Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pochettino said the character on display Tuesday is what it will need in the Premier League and the final UCL showdowns against Inter Milan and Barcelona (especially given that Inter can do well with a draw at Spurs).

“We are confident. This team is growing up. The team is fighting so I am so happy. … We have the character of never giving up which is so important. I am happy always with the situation. Today we kept pushing and that victory is so important.”

It may be a case of too little, too late for the UCL, but were 20 minutes away from potentially missing out on even the third place spot which sends clubs to Europa League. But if Spurs beat Inter, it will be in relatively decent position: Facing a Barcelona team playing a Catalan Derby two days prior.

Kane powers resilient Spurs comeback win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
2 Comments
  • De Jong scores 62 seconds in
  • Kane draws Spurs level in 78′
  • Then nods home winner, 89′

Harry Kane‘s second half brace finally broke down stingy PSV Eindhoven, as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from a second minute concession to keep its UEFA Champions League dreams alive with a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

A second minute goal by Luuk De Jong was all PSV Eindhoven could muster, packing it in only to find the strategy unrewarding after 90 minutes.

The win puts Spurs into third place with four points, three points behind second place Inter Milan. Barcelona leads the group with 10 points.

Spurs host Inter Milan on Nov. 28, and finish group play at Barcelona on Dec. 11.

[ MORE: Liverpool falls in Serbia ]

De Jong got the better of Dele Alli to head home a corner just 61 seconds into the contest, and PSV looked set to shut down Spurs for the remainder of the game.

But Kane took a knock down from Fernando Llorente and bounced it across goal and inside the far post to bring Tottenham level in the 78th.

Paolo Gazzaniga made a stop on a Donyell Malin breakaway in the 83rd minute.

And Kane found a goal in the 89th minute to win it in dramatic fashion, heading a Ben Davies cross off a pair of PSV defenders and into the goal.

Klopp: Liverpool ‘lost our mojo’ in loss to Red Star Belgrade

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 4:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp has a way with words, and that way was not lost en route to Serbia.

[ RECAP: Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool ]

The Liverpool manager knows his team was second best in a 2-0 loss at Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, missing a number of chances to score in the loss and out-attempting Red Star 23-10.

In fact, how Klopp described Liverpool on the day might be a good way to sum up chance creator Mohamed Salah‘s lack of finishing magic this year (because the chances sure are there).

Klopp also said he had more reasons for their loss than he had fingers and toes, and said it all started with set pieces. From the BBC:

“They had too many set pieces that’s true and with one of them they scored. Then more or less straight away they score the second one and then the atmosphere was completely different, you could feel it.

“They were on their bikes and we had to deal with the situation. It is not what we wanted and we will go for the other two games 100 per cent. We all have to deal with it now.”

The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.

Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.

Pavkov’s early double sinks Liverpool in Serbia

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Reds outshoot hosts 23-10
  • Have 72 percent possession
  • Pavkov scores twice

This didn’t go well for Liverpool.

Two goals in the first half hour were enough for hosts Red Star Belgrade, who topped Liverpool 2-0 in UEFA Champions League play at Rajko Mitić Stadium on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Champions League scores ]

Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven minutes including a remarkable rip while being bodied by Georginio Wijnaldum to give Red Star four points on the campaign, two fewer than leaders Liverpool with two matches to play. From the BBC:

“You can’t give teams the start, the crowd is big for them and it’s been a long time since they’ve been in the Champions League,” said James Milner after the game. “Napoli found it tough when they came here and we knew it was going to be a tough place to come.”

The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.

Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.