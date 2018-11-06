Champions League Weds. preview: Pogba returns to Turin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United knows a result against Juventus in Turin will be important on Wednesday, but it will know just how important by the time it kicks off at 3 p.m. ET

Valencia and Young Boys meet in Spain at 12:55 p.m. ET, fresh off a draw in Switzerland last month. A Valencia win would move the Spanish side ahead of United, while a Young Boys win or draw would keep United second regardless of how it fares at Juve.

Paul Pogba is a key part of United’s hopes in Italy, and he’ll be very much in focus given his former status as a key player for The Old Lady. The new key attacker? Some guy named Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s Pogba, via ManUtd.com:

“Obviously having such a top player like Cristiano is always positive,” Pogba said. “I think definitely that he’s very happy to be here and I believe that it’s a remarkable achievement for Juventus as they succeeded to have a player like him, because basically he scores goal just like he drinks water, so very easily.”

Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid, will be knocked from its Group G perch after the early match. AS Roma is in Moscow to face CSKA, and Real’s 3 p.m. kickoff at big underdogs Viktoria Plzen will be under plenty of scrutiny given the result and a tighter than expected meeting in Madrid last month.

Let’s get to the other Premier League club in action: Group F leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are home to Shakhtar Donetsk, looking to produce something similar to the Oct. 23 3-0 win in Ukraine.

City fullback Kyle Walker said the team is laser-focused, having learned from its loss to Liverpool to end its last Champions League run. From ManCity.com:

“I don’t think anything changes within the set-up of the week and the focus of the players but we have to take into consideration that the teams are different to the ones we’re facing week in, week out in the Premier League. The standard is definitely a level up. It’s something we have to think about and hopefully, we’ll put it right on Wednesday evening.”

A win for City would clinch a spot in the knockout rounds if Lyon defeats Hoffenheim in France.

Full Weds. schedule

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs

Valencia vs. Young Boys

CSKA Moscow vs. AS Roma

3 p.m. ET kickoffs

Man City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Manchester United

Benfica vs. Ajax

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens

