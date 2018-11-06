Empoli fire Andreazzoli after 1 win in 11 matches

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) Relegation-threatened Empoli has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli after winning only one of 11 matches in Serie A.
Empoli made the announcement on its website late Monday, three days after being routed 5-1 by Napoli.
Empoli is reportedly in negotiations to hire former Palermo and Sassuolo coach Giuseppe Iachini as a replacement.
It’s the third coaching change in Serie A this season following moves at Chievo Verona and Genoa.
Andreazzoli was hired by Empoli in December and led the club to the Serie B title and direct promotion last season.
The Tuscan squad’s only win this season came in the opening round over Cagliari.
Andreazzoli was previously an assistant at Roma then coached the Giallorossi in a caretaker role in the second half of the 2012-13 season.
LYON, France (AP) Safety nets will be placed in front of two sections at the stadium in Lyon for a Champions League match to prevent supporters from throwing projectiles at players.
Following frequent crowd trouble in recent seasons, Lyon says ahead of Wednesday’s match against German club Hoffenheim that the measure will be experimented to avoid “any action likely to trigger sanctions” from UEFA.
Earlier this year, UEFA ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League home game of the season in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism during last season’s Europa League. European soccer’s ruling body deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).
Liverpool’s trip to face Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday will test the mettle of Jurgen Klopp‘s side as a hostile, raucous stadium awaits them in Serbia’s capital city.
Klopp has already decided against having Xherdan Shaqiri as part of his squad due to political reasons and the Liverpool boss knows a win would be huge as they aim to progress past Napoli and PSG in Group C. Liverpool face that duo in their final two group games, so three points in Belgrade is crucial.
Elsewhere in the early kick offs, Monaco host Club Brugge and Thierry Henry’s side must secure all three points if they’re going to have any chance of making the Round of 16. The Ligue 1 strugglers lost their manager Leonardo Jardim after a poor start to the season and Henry’s first UCL game in charge of his former club only yielded a point at Brugge. If Monaco fail to win and Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the other Group A game, Monaco’s UCL dreams will be over for another year.
Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule for the early games on Tuesday with both games kicking off at 12:55 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s early UCL schedule
Group A
AS Monaco v. Club Brugge
Group C
Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool
After Week 11 of the Premier League season one thing is clear: Manchester City and Chelsea are ripping it up.
Plenty of their stars appear in our latest rankings, while players from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool also feature heavily.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
- Raheem Sterling (Man City – Up 5
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – Up 3
- Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
- Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – New entry
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 9
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
- Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 11
- Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 4
- Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Down 4
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
Manchester City have been at the center of allegations of financial mismanagement from German outlet Der Spiegel as the ‘Football Leaks’ scandal continues to gather steam.
In the past few days City have denied allegations regarding striking a deal with UEFA to get a more lenient punishment for failing to meet Financial Fair Play rules, but there have been further damaging allegations when it comes to their Abi Dhabi owners.
The latest from Der Spiegel claims that City executives conjured up “Project Longbow” in a bid to help the club meet FFP parameters, with CEO Ferran Soriano involved as City hoped the project would “allow for many of the operational costs to be shifted either fully or partially away from the club.”
One of the examples was the marketing and image rights for players being transferred to an external company which was owned by people connected to the club and it would look like they were generating over $35 million in deals for player image rights. More detail on this, here.
Speaking ahead of City’s clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Guardiola somewhat brushed off questions regarding the reports of financial irregularities and instead believed that the success of the club could not be directly linked to money.
“I think that has been said for the last decade. People are saying that the club has only won because we have money. That is an issue always here because to stay at one level and then achieve another level you need a lot of time, and of course money, but a lot of time. That is normal. The big clubs have to spend,” Guardiola said. “Why? Because we need good players. All the ideas that we have, without good players we cannot do them. If the people say it is just about money? We have to accept it. But my point of view is completely different – we work a lot. That is why I always defend my players and what they do.”
Is it about more than money though, Pep?
Can we all be honest and admit that Man City would be at very best challenging for a Europa League place had it not been for the huge cash injection from Sheikh Mansour since 2008. Instead they’ve won three Premier League titles in that period, as well as paying some of the highest wages in the game and also developing one of the greatest training facilities in world soccer.
We haven’t heard the last of this.