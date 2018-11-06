European Super League plans opposed by UEFA, association

Opposition against a new European Soccer League has been ramped up a few notches.

After it was reported via leaked documents that several giants of European soccer were looking to form a new continental-wide league and break away from their individual competitions, both UEFA and now the Association of European Leagues has side it will block any move.

It has also been reported that a new league would be thrown out under European law over current competition laws in each country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Association of European Leagues revealed that it once again opposes the ‘closed and franchised style’ of a new Super League.

“The European Leagues note the ongoing rumors and speculations around the possible creation of a European Super League by the big European professional clubs. The Association of European Leagues has consistently voiced its strong opposition to the creation of any ‘closed and franchised style’ Super League. The Leagues supports the European sports model based on a pyramid structure where the mechanisms of promotion and relegation and the sporting merits of clubs are at the core of any competition.

“Domestic football is at the heart of the game throughout Europe for all football stakeholders: players, clubs, leagues, national associations and, more importantly, fans. Proposals for a closed Super League will have serious and lasting implications for the long-term sustainability of professional football in Europe. Within this context, the European Leagues fully supports UEFA in the management and organisation of European Club Competitions and shares with UEFA the common principle of protecting and enhancing competitive balance in European football.”

With 16 teams said to be mulling over the leaked plans, including Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, it appears that the overriding notion from fans and other stakeholders is that the creation of a ‘Super League’ would be a bad idea for the future of the game.

It is quite obvious that the richest teams on the planet would get richer if this league was ever to come to fruition, while the teams left behind in their domestic leagues would have to pick up the pieces.

Per the report, it is stated that the Super League hoped to be up and running by 2021 but given the huge opposition from European soccer’s governing body and many others, this idea, once again, appears to be a non-starter.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports