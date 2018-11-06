More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Guardiola defends Man City amid allegations

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
Manchester City have been at the center of allegations of financial mismanagement from German outlet Der Spiegel as the ‘Football Leaks’ scandal continues to gather steam.

In the past few days City have denied allegations regarding striking a deal with UEFA to get a more lenient punishment for failing to meet Financial Fair Play rules, but there have been further damaging allegations when it comes to their Abi Dhabi owners.

The latest from Der Spiegel claims that City executives conjured up “Project Longbow” in a bid to help the club meet FFP parameters, with CEO Ferran Soriano involved as City hoped the project would “allow for many of the operational costs to be shifted either fully or partially away from the club.”

One of the examples was the marketing and image rights for players being transferred to an external company which was owned by people connected to the club and it would look like they were generating over $35 million in deals for player image rights. More detail on this, here.

Speaking ahead of City’s clash against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Guardiola somewhat brushed off questions regarding the reports of financial irregularities and instead believed that the success of the club could not be directly linked to money.

“I think that has been said for the last decade. People are saying that the club has only won because we have money. That is an issue always here because to stay at one level and then achieve another level you need a lot of time, and of course money, but a lot of time. That is normal. The big clubs have to spend,” Guardiola said. “Why? Because we need good players. All the ideas that we have, without good players we cannot do them. If the people say it is just about money? We have to accept it. But my point of view is completely different – we work a lot. That is why I always defend my players and what they do.”

Is it about more than money though, Pep?

Can we all be honest and admit that Man City would be at very best challenging for a Europa League place had it not been for the huge cash injection from Sheikh Mansour since 2008. Instead they’ve won three Premier League titles in that period, as well as paying some of the highest wages in the game and also developing one of the greatest training facilities in world soccer.

We haven’t heard the last of this.

Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 11

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2018, 10:39 AM EST
After Week 11 of the Premier League season one thing is clear: Manchester City and Chelsea are ripping it up.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Plenty of their stars appear in our latest rankings, while players from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool also feature heavily.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Raheem Sterling (Man City – Up 5
  2. Anthony Martial (Man United) – Up 3
  3. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
  4. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – New entry
  5. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  6. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
  8. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 9
  9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
  10. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  11. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
  13. Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
  14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 11
  15. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
  17. Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 4
  18. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Down 4
  19. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  20. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

European Super League plans opposed by UEFA, association

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Opposition against a new European Soccer League has been ramped up a few notches.

After it was reported via leaked documents that several giants of European soccer were looking to form a new continental-wide league and break away from their individual competitions, both UEFA and now the Association of European Leagues has side it will block any move.

It has also been reported that a new league would be thrown out under European law over current competition laws in each country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Association of European Leagues revealed that it once again opposes the ‘closed and franchised style’ of a new Super League.

“The European Leagues note the ongoing rumors and speculations around the possible creation of a European Super League by the big European professional clubs. The Association of European Leagues has consistently voiced its strong opposition to the creation of any ‘closed and franchised style’ Super League. The Leagues supports the European sports model based on a pyramid structure where the mechanisms of promotion and relegation and the sporting merits of clubs are at the core of any competition.

“Domestic football is at the heart of the game throughout Europe for all football stakeholders: players, clubs, leagues, national associations and, more importantly, fans. Proposals for a closed Super League will have serious and lasting implications for the long-term sustainability of professional football in Europe. Within this context, the European Leagues fully supports UEFA in the management and organisation of European Club Competitions and shares with UEFA the common principle of protecting and enhancing competitive balance in European football.”

With 16 teams said to be mulling over the leaked plans, including Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, it appears that the overriding notion from fans and other stakeholders is that the creation of a ‘Super League’ would be a bad idea for the future of the game.

It is quite obvious that the richest teams on the planet would get richer if this league was ever to come to fruition, while the teams left behind in their domestic leagues would have to pick up the pieces.

Per the report, it is stated that the Super League hoped to be up and running by 2021 but given the huge opposition from European soccer’s governing body and many others, this idea, once again, appears to be a non-starter.

Romelu Lukaku doubtful for Juventus game

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 6, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Romelu Lukaku remains out injured for Manchester United and will almost certainly miss their crucial UEFA Champions League Group H clash at Juventus on Wednesday.

United’s squad trained in front of the TV cameras at Carrington on Tuesday before heading to Turin for the game on Wednesday.

Lukaku, 25, was not part of the full training session as he missed United’s win at Bournemouth over the weekend with a muscle injury he picked up in training.

It is believed he received treatment over the weekend in a bid to get him fit for the huge clashes against Juventus and then the Manchester Derby at Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Belgian striker had been dropped the previous weekend for the win against Everton, with Jose Mourinho stating that Lukaku “is not showing lots of confidence” after a run of nine games without a goal.

Speaking after the win at Bournemouth on Saturday, Mourinho had a small update on Lukaku’s condition.

“I have to wait until Monday,” Mourinho said. “He needs these couple of days. It was something in training. We don’t know, a muscle problem, and we have to wait a little bit.”

Reports have surfaced that Lukaku is far from happy at being dropped by Mourinho, with the Belgian striker having to battle away on his own up top for most of this season without a lot of service from United’s attacking players.

That said, he has missed several big chances in recent games and did so against Juve in United’s 1-0 UCL defeat at Old Trafford two weeks ago.

Right now, United’s attacking options of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are doing the trick without Lukaku and this injury could have come at precisely the wrong time for the Belgian striker.

In other injury news, both Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini participated in the full training session, suggesting the duo could return to the United squad.

United sit second in Group H behind Juve (a win for Juve would seal their place in the Round of 16)  and avoiding defeat at the home of the reigning Italian champions would be ideal ahead of their final two group games at Valencia and at home against Young Boys.

Espanyol jumps to second with win over Athletic

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 5, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
The upper echelon of the La Liga table will read Espanyol’s name for at least a week after Rubi’s group topped Athletic Bilbao 1-0 behind the fourth goal for Borja Iglesias in his last three matches.

There were plenty of big moments in the match, but only one of them was capitalized upon, as Iglesias was unmarked at the far post and headed a Dídac Vilá delivery across the face of goal past Iago Herrerin for the game’s lone goal.

Diego Lopez was forced into a diving save just before halftime as Raul Garcia ripped one from outside the box. That was Athletic’s best chance missed, while Aritz Aduriz also had a massive chance to level in the 62nd minute as he received a cutback from Oscar de Marcos near the middle of the penalty area but rolled his shot weakly straight to Lopez. Inaki Williams also hit the post just before halftime for the visitors.

The win catapulted Espanyol back above Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Alaves – who all drew this weekend – into second place on 21 points, three behind league leaders Barcelona. On the other side of things, Athletic sits just one point above the relegation zone in 17th after the loss.

The victory for Espanyol sets up an enticing matchup next weekend as they travel to third-placed Sevilla.