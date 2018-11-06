Kane powers resilient Spurs comeback win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

De Jong scores 62 seconds in

Kane draws Spurs level in 78′

Then nods home winner, 89′

Harry Kane‘s second half brace finally broke down stingy PSV Eindhoven, as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from a second minute concession to keep its UEFA Champions League dreams alive with a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

A second minute goal by Luuk De Jong was all PSV Eindhoven could muster, packing it in only to find the strategy unrewarding after 90 minutes.

The win puts Spurs into third place with four points, three points behind second place Inter Milan. Barcelona leads the group with 10 points.

Spurs host Inter Milan on Nov. 28, and finish group play at Barcelona on Dec. 11.

De Jong got the better of Dele Alli to head home a corner just 61 seconds into the contest, and PSV looked set to shut down Spurs for the remainder of the game.

But Kane took a knock down from Fernando Llorente and bounced it across goal and inside the far post to bring Tottenham level in the 78th.

Paolo Gazzaniga made a stop on a Donyell Malin breakaway in the 83rd minute.

And Kane found a goal in the 89th minute to win it in dramatic fashion, heading a Ben Davies cross off a pair of PSV defenders and into the goal.

Somehow the ball ends up in the back of the net and Tottenham take the lead 😱 Watch the final minutes on #BRLive: https://t.co/UWHjxhGZHR pic.twitter.com/tvFSyYtdm8 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2018

