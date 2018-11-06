Klopp: Liverpool ‘lost our mojo’ in loss to Red Star Belgrade

Jurgen Klopp has a way with words, and that way was not lost en route to Serbia.

The Liverpool manager knows his team was second best in a 2-0 loss at Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, missing a number of chances to score in the loss and out-attempting Red Star 23-10.

In fact, how Klopp described Liverpool on the day might be a good way to sum up chance creator Mohamed Salah‘s lack of finishing magic this year (because the chances sure are there).

Klopp: "We lost our mojo in the game, not in general. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) November 6, 2018

Klopp also said he had more reasons for their loss than he had fingers and toes, and said it all started with set pieces. From the BBC:

“They had too many set pieces that’s true and with one of them they scored. Then more or less straight away they score the second one and then the atmosphere was completely different, you could feel it. “They were on their bikes and we had to deal with the situation. It is not what we wanted and we will go for the other two games 100 per cent. We all have to deal with it now.”

The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.

Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.

