Klopp: Liverpool ‘lost our mojo’ in loss to Red Star Belgrade

Jurgen Klopp has a way with words, and that way was not lost en route to Serbia.
The Liverpool manager knows his team was second best in a 2-0 loss at Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, missing a number of chances to score in the loss and out-attempting Red Star 23-10.
In fact, how Klopp described Liverpool on the day might be a good way to sum up chance creator Mohamed Salah‘s lack of finishing magic this year (because the chances sure are there).
Klopp also said he had more reasons for their loss than he had fingers and toes, and said it all started with set pieces. From the BBC:
“They had too many set pieces that’s true and with one of them they scored. Then more or less straight away they score the second one and then the atmosphere was completely different, you could feel it.
“They were on their bikes and we had to deal with the situation. It is not what we wanted and we will go for the other two games 100 per cent. We all have to deal with it now.”
The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.
Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.
- De Jong scores 62 seconds in
- Kane draws Spurs level in 78′
- Then nods home winner, 89′
Harry Kane‘s second half brace finally broke down stingy PSV Eindhoven, as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from a second minute concession to keep its UEFA Champions League dreams alive with a 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
A second minute goal by Luuk De Jong was all PSV Eindhoven could muster, packing it in only to find the strategy unrewarding after 90 minutes.
The win puts Spurs into third place with four points, three points behind second place Inter Milan. Barcelona leads the group with 10 points.
Spurs host Inter Milan on Nov. 28, and finish group play at Barcelona on Dec. 11.
De Jong got the better of Dele Alli to head home a corner just 61 seconds into the contest, and PSV looked set to shut down Spurs for the remainder of the game.
But Kane took a knock down from Fernando Llorente and bounced it across goal and inside the far post to bring Tottenham level in the 78th.
Paolo Gazzaniga made a stop on a Donyell Malin breakaway in the 83rd minute.
And Kane found a goal in the 89th minute to win it in dramatic fashion, heading a Ben Davies cross off a pair of PSV defenders and into the goal.
- Reds outshoot hosts 23-10
- Have 72 percent possession
- Pavkov scores twice
This didn’t go well for Liverpool.
Two goals in the first half hour were enough for hosts Red Star Belgrade, who topped Liverpool 2-0 in UEFA Champions League play at Rajko Mitić Stadium on Tuesday.
Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven minutes including a remarkable rip while being bodied by Georginio Wijnaldum to give Red Star four points on the campaign, two fewer than leaders Liverpool with two matches to play. From the BBC:
“You can’t give teams the start, the crowd is big for them and it’s been a long time since they’ve been in the Champions League,” said James Milner after the game. “Napoli found it tough when they came here and we knew it was going to be a tough place to come.”
Six UEFA Champions League group stage games take place on Tuesday, with plenty of the games pivotal in determining who will make it to the Round of 16.
Tottenham have a huge home game against PSV Eindhoven, as they have to win and will be hoping for a Barcelona victory against Inter Milan in the other Group B game. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are pretty much in the last chance saloon.
Elsewhere Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli host PSG in a monster clash in Group C. Buckle up over the next few hours.
Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UCL schedule
Group A
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
Group B
Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
Group C
Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Group D
FC Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke vs. Galatasaray
LYON, France (AP) Safety nets will be placed in front of two sections at the stadium in Lyon for a Champions League match to prevent supporters from throwing projectiles at players.
Following frequent crowd trouble in recent seasons, Lyon says ahead of Wednesday’s match against German club Hoffenheim that the measure will be experimented to avoid “any action likely to trigger sanctions” from UEFA.
Earlier this year, UEFA ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League home game of the season in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism during last season’s Europa League. European soccer’s ruling body deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports