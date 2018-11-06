LIVE, Champions League: Tottenham v. PSV, Inter v. Barcelona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six UEFA Champions League group stage games take place on Tuesday, with plenty of the games pivotal in determining who will make it to the Round of 16.

Tottenham have a huge home game against PSV Eindhoven, as they have to win and will be hoping for a Barcelona victory against Inter Milan in the other Group B game. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are pretty much in the last chance saloon.

Elsewhere Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli host PSG in a monster clash in Group C. Buckle up over the next few hours.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Group B

Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV Eindhoven

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Group C

Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group D

FC Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Schalke vs. Galatasaray

