Pavkov’s early double sinks Liverpool in Serbia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reds outshoot hosts 23-10

Have 72 percent possession

Pavkov scores twice

This didn’t go well for Liverpool.

Two goals in the first half hour were enough for hosts Red Star Belgrade, who topped Liverpool 2-0 in UEFA Champions League play at Rajko Mitić Stadium on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Champions League scores ]

Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven minutes including a remarkable rip while being bodied by Georginio Wijnaldum to give Red Star four points on the campaign, two fewer than leaders Liverpool with two matches to play. From the BBC:

“You can’t give teams the start, the crowd is big for them and it’s been a long time since they’ve been in the Champions League,” said James Milner after the game. “Napoli found it tough when they came here and we knew it was going to be a tough place to come.”

The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.

Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.

2-0 RED STAR BELGRADE 🤯Jurgen Klopp can't believe it Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/ujjlwhjuPk pic.twitter.com/M08zVTX806 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola