Pavkov’s early double sinks Liverpool in Serbia

- Reds outshoot hosts 23-10
- Have 72 percent possession
- Pavkov scores twice
This didn’t go well for Liverpool.
Two goals in the first half hour were enough for hosts Red Star Belgrade, who topped Liverpool 2-0 in UEFA Champions League play at Rajko Mitić Stadium on Tuesday.
Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven minutes including a remarkable rip while being bodied by Georginio Wijnaldum to give Red Star four points on the campaign, two fewer than leaders Liverpool with two matches to play. From the BBC:
“You can’t give teams the start, the crowd is big for them and it’s been a long time since they’ve been in the Champions League,” said James Milner after the game. “Napoli found it tough when they came here and we knew it was going to be a tough place to come.”
The Reds will go beneath PSG or Napoli should one of them win their match in Italy, but will still lead the group if the two draw.
Liverpool travels to PSG on Nov. 28 and is home to Napoli on Dec. 11.
Six UEFA Champions League group stage games take place on Tuesday, with plenty of the games pivotal in determining who will make it to the Round of 16.
Tottenham have a huge home game against PSV Eindhoven, as they have to win and will be hoping for a Barcelona victory against Inter Milan in the other Group B game. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are pretty much in the last chance saloon.
Elsewhere Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund, while Napoli host PSG in a monster clash in Group C. Buckle up over the next few hours.
Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UCL schedule
Group A
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
Group B
Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
Group C
Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Group D
FC Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke vs. Galatasaray
LYON, France (AP) Safety nets will be placed in front of two sections at the stadium in Lyon for a Champions League match to prevent supporters from throwing projectiles at players.
Following frequent crowd trouble in recent seasons, Lyon says ahead of Wednesday’s match against German club Hoffenheim that the measure will be experimented to avoid “any action likely to trigger sanctions” from UEFA.
Earlier this year, UEFA ordered Lyon to play its first Champions League home game of the season in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd disorder and racism during last season’s Europa League. European soccer’s ruling body deferred a second stadium closure for a two-year probationary period, and fined Lyon 100,000 euros ($116,000).
EMPOLI, Italy (AP) Relegation-threatened Empoli has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli after winning only one of 11 matches in Serie A.
Empoli made the announcement on its website late Monday, three days after being routed 5-1 by Napoli.
Empoli is reportedly in negotiations to hire former Palermo and Sassuolo coach Giuseppe Iachini as a replacement.
It’s the third coaching change in Serie A this season following moves at Chievo Verona and Genoa.
Andreazzoli was hired by Empoli in December and led the club to the Serie B title and direct promotion last season.
The Tuscan squad’s only win this season came in the opening round over Cagliari.
Andreazzoli was previously an assistant at Roma then coached the Giallorossi in a caretaker role in the second half of the 2012-13 season.
Liverpool’s trip to face Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday will test the mettle of Jurgen Klopp‘s side as a hostile, raucous stadium awaits them in Serbia’s capital city.
Klopp has already decided against having Xherdan Shaqiri as part of his squad due to political reasons and the Liverpool boss knows a win would be huge as they aim to progress past Napoli and PSG in Group C. Liverpool face that duo in their final two group games, so three points in Belgrade is crucial.
Elsewhere in the early kick offs, Monaco host Club Brugge and Thierry Henry’s side must secure all three points if they’re going to have any chance of making the Round of 16. The Ligue 1 strugglers lost their manager Leonardo Jardim after a poor start to the season and Henry’s first UCL game in charge of his former club only yielded a point at Brugge. If Monaco fail to win and Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the other Group A game, Monaco’s UCL dreams will be over for another year.
Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule for the early games on Tuesday with both games kicking off at 12:55 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s early UCL schedule
Group A
AS Monaco v. Club Brugge
Group C
Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool