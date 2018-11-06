Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 11

After Week 11 of the Premier League season one thing is clear: Manchester City and Chelsea are ripping it up.
Plenty of their stars appear in our latest rankings, while players from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool also feature heavily.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Raheem Sterling (Man City – Up 5
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – Up 3
- Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
- Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – New entry
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 9
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
- Erik Lamela (Tottenham) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 11
- Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 4
- Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – Down 4
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry