AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Reports: Beckham’s Inter Miami wins stadium site vote

By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
More good news for David Beckham’s long-delayed Major League Soccer project.

Miami voters have given a big bump to Inter Miami CF’s Freedom Park project, which includes a 25,000 seat soccer stadium, shopping mall, and hotel.

According to the AP:

Voters on Tuesday agreed to allow Beckham and his partners to skip competitive bidding and negotiate directly with the city on a 99-year lease to convert a 73-acre (30-hectare) golf course into the soccer complex.

Inter Miami has been linked with managers like Zinedine Zidane and players as high profile as Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo, but has faced an uphill fight to get its stadium in the face of a country club’s lawsuit.

The Melreese Country Club has a golf course near the stadium site, and was not too happy with Beckham’s plans to bring more traffic to the area.

Zlatan’s future: Ibrahimovic hopeful of return to LA in 2019

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
Associated PressNov 6, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy was largely a success. The charismatic forward is under contract with the club for next season, but a few things have to happen if he is to return.

“I have some wishes and demands which is simple things,” Ibrahimovic said Tuesday as players had end of season meetings. “There is interest in Europe, but my priority is Galaxy. They have wishes, I have wishes, but I’m optimistic and I’m positive.”

Ibrahimovic is a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player and newcomer awards after he had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games.

AC Milan of Italy’s Serie A has been the latest to express interest in bringing the Swedish player back to Europe on loan, but he said he is not interested in doing something like that, admitting that if he is under contract to one club, he wants to devote his attention to that club.

“If I belong to Galaxy, I am a Galaxy player. If I belong to one club, I give my attention to one club, so I am here,” he said.

Ibrahimovic made $1.5 million this season, according to Major League Soccer’s Players Association contract figures. In order for him to earn more next year, the Galaxy would have to part ways with one of their three designated players.

Galaxy president Chris Klein said initial conversations with Ibrahimovic have been promising, and bringing him back is a top priority for the club.

“What he did this year is certainly well documented,” Klein said. “He wants to win and we want to win with him. Hopefully we can come to a resolution that is good for both sides.”

The only thing Ibrahimovic couldn’t do his first season in MLS was get the Galaxy to the playoffs. LA (13-12-9) would have earned the final spot in the Western Conference with a win in its final regular-season game but squandered a two-goal lead to Houston and lost 3-2.

The club announced Tuesday they fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas. Klein said he hopes to have that spot filled soon. Former Galaxy and US national team coach Bruce Arena is believed to be a candidate.

They also have to decide on a head coach. Dominic Kinnear was 3-2-1 after replacing Sigi Schmid in early September and drew positive reviews from most players, including Ibrahimovic.

“I think the season was like a roller coaster. Hopefully we make it better because that is the target,” Ibrahimovic said. “I want to be able to challenge for the trophy. Like I said, I’m not here for a vacation, I’m here for the challenge and I want to feel my team has a chance to be the best in MLS. I am the best, but I want to feel like my team can compete against the others.”

Thierry Henry reacts to latest setback for AS Monaco

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
A disastrous night at home left Thierry Henry to again sort through wreckage of what is fast becoming one of the biggest surprise failures in recent club history.

Not just AS Monaco, but any big club.

Monaco lost 4-0 to Club Brugge on Tuesday, and the match wasn’t in Belgium. Henry has managed just five matches for the club, and there are just two draws in the bunch.

One of those was against Brugge in Belgium, so it stood to reason that Tuesday gave Monaco a good chance to give Henry his first win as a manager.

That did not happen. Here’s what Henry had to say, via ASMonaco.com:

“When we look at the tactics, we had problems at the beginning of the game. We had opportunities despite their defense, but if you do not put the ball away, it becomes difficult.”

“What I remember tonight is that we lost a new player, Kamil Glik, I also remember the good entries of Massengo and Gouano who tried to boost Sofiane Diop, who was still good tonight, and Moussa Sylla improved. Young people are pulling us up.”

“We have to try to find the right path, now we know what to focus on and we must try to be positive, we have to try to do everything to find calmness, but as long as you don’t win, we miss it, it’s difficult.”

Monaco cannot qualify for the knockout rounds, and is unlikely to reach the Europa League via third place in Group A. That will be good for the club, which will need to sort out its status in Ligue 1; Monaco is 19th in Ligue 1, and hosts PSG on Sunday before the international break.

Champions League Weds. preview: Pogba returns to Turin

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
Manchester United knows a result against Juventus in Turin will be important on Wednesday, but it will know just how important by the time it kicks off at 3 p.m. ET

Valencia and Young Boys meet in Spain at 12:55 p.m. ET, fresh off a draw in Switzerland last month. A Valencia win would move the Spanish side ahead of United, while a Young Boys win or draw would keep United second regardless of how it fares at Juve.

Paul Pogba is a key part of United’s hopes in Italy, and he’ll be very much in focus given his former status as a key player for The Old Lady. The new key attacker? Some guy named Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s Pogba, via ManUtd.com:

“Obviously having such a top player like Cristiano is always positive,” Pogba said. “I think definitely that he’s very happy to be here and I believe that it’s a remarkable achievement for Juventus as they succeeded to have a player like him, because basically he scores goal just like he drinks water, so very easily.”

Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid, will be knocked from its Group G perch after the early match. AS Roma is in Moscow to face CSKA, and Real’s 3 p.m. kickoff at big underdogs Viktoria Plzen will be under plenty of scrutiny given the result and a tighter than expected meeting in Madrid last month.

Let’s get to the other Premier League club in action: Group F leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are home to Shakhtar Donetsk, looking to produce something similar to the Oct. 23 3-0 win in Ukraine.

City fullback Kyle Walker said the team is laser-focused, having learned from its loss to Liverpool to end its last Champions League run. From ManCity.com:

“I don’t think anything changes within the set-up of the week and the focus of the players but we have to take into consideration that the teams are different to the ones we’re facing week in, week out in the Premier League. The standard is definitely a level up. It’s something we have to think about and hopefully, we’ll put it right on Wednesday evening.”

A win for City would clinch a spot in the knockout rounds if Lyon defeats Hoffenheim in France.

Full Weds. schedule

12:55 p.m. ET kickoffs
Valencia vs. Young Boys
CSKA Moscow vs. AS Roma

3 p.m. ET kickoffs
Man City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon vs. Hoffenheim
Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid
Juventus vs. Manchester United
Benfica vs. Ajax
Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens

USMNT announces roster for England, Italy friendlies

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 6:52 PM EST
Dave Sarachan is bringing 28 players to Europe for two November friendlies.

The interim boss will manage the Yanks against England and Italy, beginning with a Nov. 15 date at Wembley Stadium and ending four days later in Belgium against Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri.

There aren’t many, if any, surprises in the bunch, although just two center forwards will raise an eyebrow or two.

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Club Brugge backstop Ethan Horvath are the lone players not previously called up this year.

ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca De La Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)