Thierry Henry reacts to latest setback for AS Monaco

A disastrous night at home left Thierry Henry to again sort through wreckage of what is fast becoming one of the biggest surprise failures in recent club history.
Not just AS Monaco, but any big club.
Monaco lost 4-0 to Club Brugge on Tuesday, and the match wasn’t in Belgium. Henry has managed just five matches for the club, and there are just two draws in the bunch.
One of those was against Brugge in Belgium, so it stood to reason that Tuesday gave Monaco a good chance to give Henry his first win as a manager.
That did not happen. Here’s what Henry had to say, via ASMonaco.com:
“When we look at the tactics, we had problems at the beginning of the game. We had opportunities despite their defense, but if you do not put the ball away, it becomes difficult.”
“What I remember tonight is that we lost a new player, Kamil Glik, I also remember the good entries of Massengo and Gouano who tried to boost Sofiane Diop, who was still good tonight, and Moussa Sylla improved. Young people are pulling us up.”
“We have to try to find the right path, now we know what to focus on and we must try to be positive, we have to try to do everything to find calmness, but as long as you don’t win, we miss it, it’s difficult.”
Monaco cannot qualify for the knockout rounds, and is unlikely to reach the Europa League via third place in Group A. That will be good for the club, which will need to sort out its status in Ligue 1; Monaco is 19th in Ligue 1, and hosts PSG on Sunday before the international break.