USMNT announces roster for England, Italy friendlies

Dave Sarachan is bringing 28 players to Europe for two November friendlies.
The interim boss will manage the Yanks against England and Italy, beginning with a Nov. 15 date at Wembley Stadium and ending four days later in Belgium against Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri.
There aren’t many, if any, surprises in the bunch, although just two center forwards will raise an eyebrow or two.
LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget and Club Brugge backstop Ethan Horvath are the lone players not previously called up this year.
ROSTER
Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca De La Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)
Forwards: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)