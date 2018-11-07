Champions League wrap: Real breaks out for five, Roma keeps pace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a day!

We’ve written it before, but this season’s UEFA Champions League has brought loads of entertainment on nearly every match day.

Wednesday was no different, with last-minute drama in Italy and France.

Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, first with a penalty, then with a header, as the reigning German champions are within a result of the knockout rounds.

Benfica 1-1 Ajax

The Dusan Tadic signing continues to pay dividends, as the Serbian star’s 61st minute goal leveled things in Portugal after Jonas gave Benfica a halftime lead.

Group E Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 7 1 6 1-1-0 2-0-0 10 Ajax 4 2 2 0 6 2 4 2-0-0 0-2-0 8 Benfica 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2 0-1-1 1-0-1 4 AEK Athens 4 0 0 4 2 10 -8 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk — RECAP

Gabriel Jesus struck for three, including two penalties, as Man City ran all over the visiting Ukrainian powers at the Etihad Stadium. David Silva scored and starred again, as did two-goal man Raheem Sterling.

Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

If these two draw each other in any competition, buckle up. After a 3-3 draw in Germany two weeks ago, Lyon opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime through Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele. But Andrej Kramaric scored in the 65th minute to set up Pavel Kaderabek’s stunning equalizer in stoppage time.

Group F Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Manchester City 4 3 0 1 12 3 9 1-0-1 2-0-0 9 Lyon 4 1 3 0 9 8 1 0-2-0 1-1-0 6 1899 Hoffenheim 4 0 3 1 8 9 -1 0-1-1 0-2-0 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 13 -9 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

CSKA Moscow 1-2 AS Roma

Arnor Sigurdsson’s 50th minute goal briefly gave the hosts level footing following Kostas Manolas’ fourth minute opener, but Lorenzo Pellegrini nabbed a winner for i Lupi in the 59th minute to stay level with Real on nine points.

Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid

Santiago Solari’s Champions League debut as manager went pretty well, with Karim Benzema scoring twice en route to a 4-0 halftime lead for Real. Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos also scored for the group leaders, who visit Rome on Nov. 27.

Group G Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Real Madrid 4 3 0 1 10 2 8 2-0-0 1-0-1 9 Roma 4 3 0 1 10 4 6 2-0-0 1-0-1 9 CSKA Moscow 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 1-0-1 0-1-1 4 Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 3 14 -11 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys

Santi Mina scored twice as the Spanish hosts stayed within striking distance of Manchester United.

Juventus 1-2 Manchester United — RECAP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute beauty, which has largely been lost in the sauce of United’s furious five-minute comeback and Jose Mourinho’s mostly hilarious post-match antics (Not sporting? Of course not, but don’t deny us the humor of it). So, wow, here it is:

MR. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IS BACK.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first #UCL goal for Juventus is a beauty



Can Man U respond? https://t.co/Zz3drP03Kb pic.twitter.com/dip6yxwznJ — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 7, 2018

Group H Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Juventus 4 3 0 1 7 2 5 1-0-1 2-0-0 9 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 5 2 3 0-1-1 2-0-0 7 València 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 1-0-1 0-2-0 5 Young Boys 4 0 1 3 2 10 -8 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

