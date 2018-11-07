Europa League preview: Arsenal, Chelsea aim to stay perfect

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal and Chelsea will both clinch their Europa League groups with victories on Thursday.

The Gunners are at home to face a Sporting Lisbon side it defeated in Portugal two weeks ago, while the Blues head to Belarus for a rematch with BATE Borisov.

Chelsea will use Eden Hazard, but has left Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Toni Rudiger and Victor Moses back in London. Here’s manager Maurizio Sarri:

“Sometimes it’s better for the players to train rather than just play, to train on some particular physical qualities. If they only play they will lose that physical quality they need, and that’s been proved scientifically over a 21-day period.”

Arsenal will use Alex Iwobi in its match, the Nigerian playing very well in Unai Emery‘s system.

Iwobi credits Emery’s training sessions:

“Unai’s very intense in training and he’s demanding because he knows how good we are. He always wants us to be at 100 per cent, giving our best. It’s not just him, though. We know what we expect from each other, so we’re also trying to get the best out of each other in training.”

Up in Scotland, the Old Firm rivals are facing markedly different challenges on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers are in Russia to face a group-bottom Spartak Moscow who can leapfrog their visitors with a win. And Celtic needs to attack after losing at RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga side visiting with a three-point advantage on the third place Bhoys

Full schedule



10:50 a.m. ET

Fenerbahce vs. Anderlecht

Astana vs. Jablonec

12:55 p.m. ET

Spartak Moscow vs. Rangers

Lazio vs. Marseille

Malmo vs. Sarpsborg 08

Genk vs. Besiktas

Dynamo Kiev vs. Stade Rennes

Rapid Vienna vs. Villarreal

BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea

MOL Vidi vs. PAOK

Apollon Limassol vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Krasnodar vs. Standard Liege

Akhisar Belediyespor vs. Sevilla

3 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Zurich

Real Betis vs. AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs. Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Spartak Trnava

Rosenborg vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Vorskla Poltava vs. Qarabag

Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon

Celtic vs. RB Leipzig

Olympiacos vs. F91 Dudelange

Bordeaux vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

Ludogorets vs. AEK Larnaca

