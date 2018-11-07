LIVE, Champions League: Juventus v. Man United headlines

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The big game in the UEFA Champions League group stage takes place in Turin on Wednesday, as Juventus host Manchester United.

Champions League scores

After Juve won the first game between the teams 1-0 at Old Trafford two weeks ago, the scoreline didn’t truly reflect their dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. know that a win against United will seal their spot in the Round of 16, while Jose Mourinho’s men have played well in recent games and will fancy their chances of nicking a draw on the road.

Paul Pogba‘s return to Juve will be closely watched and ahead of their final two group games against Young Boys and Valencia it is important, not imperative, for United to get something in Italy.

Elsewhere, Man City host Shakhtar in Group F knowing they can solidify top spot with a win, while Real Madrid head to play Viktoria Plzen as interim boss Santiago Solari takes charge of his first UCL game.

Bayern Munich will hope to win at home against AEK Athens to take control of Group E, but Ajax know a win away at Benfica will put them into the Round of 16.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s UCL schedule

Group E

Benfica v. Ajax

Bayern Munich v. AEK Athens

Group F

Manchester City v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon v. Hoffenheim

Group G

Viktoria Plzen v. Real Madrid

Group H

Juventus v. Manchester United

