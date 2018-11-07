Man City strikes for six versus Shakhtar

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sterling wins controversial penalty

Jesus nabs hat trick

Silva scores, draws PK

Gabriel Jesus registered a hat trick with two goals from the spot as Manchester City bashed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also scored for City, who has to wait to clinch a knockout round berth thanks to Lyon’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

City can clinch the group with a win at Lyon on Nov. 27.

City took the lead in the 13th minute, as Riyad Mahrez toyed with a couple of defenders near the right edge of the box before crossing for an easy Silva tap-in.

Mykola Matvyenko was whistled for a penalty when clumsy Raheem Sterling struck the ground attempting to a shoot, and Jesus made it 2-0 in the 24th.

It stayed that way into the break, and Sterling roared out of the break with this dribble and rocket combo. Fitting for the JPW’s reigning Premier League Player Power Rankings leader.

Taras Stepanenko took down David Silva in the box, allowing Jesus to become the first player from an English club to score two penalties in one UCL match since 2011 (Opta).

No doubt about this one. Raheem Sterling makes it 3-0 for Man City



Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/2bfj2p1IGM pic.twitter.com/enI6ocCyJe — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 7, 2018

