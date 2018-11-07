Man Utd stuns Juve with late comeback

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronaldo puts Juve ahead

Substitute Mata levels with free kick

Young cross turns into late Juve o.g.

De Gea stars

Juan Mata froze Wojciech Szczesny with a free kick, and a hopeful Ashley Young cross turned into a match-winning own goal for Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho walked onto the field after the final whistle and cupped his hand to his ear before engaging in arguments with Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala.

United trailed 1-0 in the 86th minute and becomes the first team to beat Juve in a group stage match in Turin since 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pretty goal of his own for Juve, who stays atop Group H with nine points. United has seven, two more than Valencia, with two matches to play.

[ MORE: Champions League scores ]

Both teams had chances to threaten goal and plenty of decent possession in the first half hour.

Sami Khedira stung the palms of David De Gea with an otherwise unremarkable shot in the 32nd.

De Gea made a fine save moments later as Juve ratcheted up its pressure, and then got help from the goal post when Khedira half-hit a point blank chance.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

20 – Cristiano Ronaldo has ended a drought of 20 shots and 453 minutes without a goal in the UEFA Champions League, with his opener against Manchester United. Haunt. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Paulo Dybala curled a pretty left-footed effort off the cross bar as the second half found its legs early.

Alex Sandro bladed Ashley Young during a United buildup, and saw yellow for his troubles in the 55th minute

Ronaldo got his goal in Willie Mays style, watching a long ball over the top over his shoulder and onto his right foot for a laser finish past De Gea in the 65th.

Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado both missed the frame with chances to make it 2-0.

Jose Mourinho brought Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata on for the final 11 minutes, and the former immediately helped set Marcus Rashford up for a rip wide of Wojciech Szczesny’s near post.

Moments later, a hopeful cross defied Szczesny when Juve was uncharacteristically mixed up on the goal line. No matter for Mourinho’s Man Utd, who authors a famous win.

WOW. Juan Mata delivering big time for Manchester United away at Juventus. The Spaniard curls home a beautiful free kick after jumping off the bench in Turin. United hung on in the 2nd half under heavy pressure from Juventus.#Juve 1-1 #MUFC #JUVMUN #UCLpic.twitter.com/PdPmO0ffF8 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 7, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola