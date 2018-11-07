More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
@MenInBlazers

Men In Blazers podcast: European Super League, Arsenal-Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo discuss reports of a European Super League, celebrate an Arsenal Liverpool draw that was a victory for the neutral, and break down Manchester United’s last-gasp victory over Bournemouth.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

WATCH: Benzema’s mazy dribble highlights Real’s 4-goal half

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Real Madrid is responding well to a disappointing outing against Viktoria Plzen on its last UEFA Champions League match day.

Two weeks after beating the Czech side 2-1 in Spain, the three-time reigning champions scored four first-half goals in the Czech Republic to open up a 4-0 lead at Doosan Arena.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Gareth Bale and Casemiro have scored, but the star of the show has been Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman’s first of two goals was a clever dribble past several Viktoria defenders.

We wouldn’t recommend he try a similar feat against better opposition, but again this is the team that did hold Real to two goals at the Bernabeu.

LIVE, Champions League: Juventus v. Man United headlines

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The big game in the UEFA Champions League group stage takes place in Turin on Wednesday, as Juventus host Manchester United.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

After Juve won the first game between the teams 1-0 at Old Trafford two weeks ago, the scoreline didn’t truly reflect their dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. know that a win against United will seal their spot in the Round of 16, while Jose Mourinho’s men have played well in recent games and will fancy their chances of nicking a draw on the road.

Paul Pogba‘s return to Juve will be closely watched and ahead of their final two group games against Young Boys and Valencia it is important, not imperative, for United to get something in Italy.

Elsewhere, Man City host Shakhtar in Group F knowing they can solidify top spot with a win, while Real Madrid head to play Viktoria Plzen as interim boss Santiago Solari takes charge of his first UCL game.

Bayern Munich will hope to win at home against AEK Athens to take control of Group E, but Ajax know a win away at Benfica will put them into the Round of 16.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s UCL schedule

Group E
Benfica v. Ajax
Bayern Munich v. AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon v. Hoffenheim

Group G
Viktoria Plzen v. Real Madrid

Group H
Juventus v. Manchester United

Report: Antonio Conte taking Chelsea to court

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 12:48 PM EST
1 Comment

Sky Sports are reporting that Antonio Conte is taking Chelsea to court over the rest of his salary.

The Italian coach left Chelsea in July after leading them to the Premier League title and FA Cup in his two seasons in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Per the report, Conte has refused to sit down and talk with Chelsea and he believes he should be paid what he is contractually owed. Other reports suggest Conte is asking Chelsea for $26.3 million, which includes his yearly salary of $14.8 million, plus damages of over $11.5 million.

His lawyers are working on two cases, one with an employment tribunal and the other with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Conte had one-year remaining on the deal he signed in the summer of 2017 after leading Chelsea to the PL title in his first season in England.

However, things turned sour quickly in his second season in charge and although the Blues won the FA Cup and rallied to finish fifth in the table, he was was replaced by Maurizio Sarri this summer.

It is believed the former Juventus and Italy manager turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid over the past week, with Conte’s representatives now focused on taking the Premier League club to court.

Various reports revealed some of the reasons Chelsea will use to defend not paying Conte his full salary include his spat with Diego Costa, Conte’s failure to turn up to sponsorship events and that he parked in the wrong spot at their training ground among others.

Chelsea wanted an out-of-court settlement between themselves and Conte but he has refused to turn up for talks.

Maybe that is because he’s concerned about where to park his car and whether or not that will be held against him…

Miami voters OK path for Beckham’s stadium, complex

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) David Beckham’s long-planned soccer stadium deal is closer to reality.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Miami voters gave city officials permission Tuesday to negotiate a no-bid lease deal with Beckham’s group, which wants to build a Major League Soccer complex on what has been a public golf course. Beckham’s group is also planning to have technology offices, a hotel and retail space on the land, in return for guaranteeing the city about $3.6 million in rent annually.

It’s not a done deal: Now the retired soccer star and his partners must negotiate the terms with city officials for the 25,000-seat stadium and transforming the rest of what is now the Melreese Country Club into a 58-acre (23-hectare) public park.

Tuesday’s win was the first big one for Beckham’s club, officially named Club Internacional de Futbol Miami – or Inter Miami. Beckham has considered and wanted several other sites over the years, before turning his attention to Melreese in recent months.

“I started this dream five and a half years ago … to bring a team to Miami, to bring a team to this great city,” Beckham said at a rally Tuesday night. “To bring a team to you, the people. We’ve had some speed bumps along the way. We’ve had a few problems along the way.”

Beckham’s group has also committed to spend about $35 million to clean up toxic waste at the site and pay a living wage for employees.

The land deal had critics on multiple fronts, with some like Miami native and longtime pro golfer Erik Compton asking voters to save the course and others filing legal challenges saying the city is required to not only have competitive bidding but to get fair market value when selling or leasing property.

“On behalf of all of us at Major League Soccer, we thank the community for its support, and Miami city officials for their leadership,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber wrote in a thread on Twitter.

Beckham is a global icon when it comes to soccer, entertainment and fashion. He started his career with Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, the Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He was a fixture in international matches for England for years and won four championships in four different leagues around the globe.

“We’ve proved to the world that persistence, patience, makes things happen,” Beckham said. “We are going to bring a championship winning team. We are going to bring great players. We are going to create homegrown talent.”