Miami voters OK path for Beckham’s stadium, complex

Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
MIAMI (AP) David Beckham’s long-planned soccer stadium deal is closer to reality.

Miami voters gave city officials permission Tuesday to negotiate a no-bid lease deal with Beckham’s group, which wants to build a Major League Soccer complex on what has been a public golf course. Beckham’s group is also planning to have technology offices, a hotel and retail space on the land, in return for guaranteeing the city about $3.6 million in rent annually.

It’s not a done deal: Now the retired soccer star and his partners must negotiate the terms with city officials for the 25,000-seat stadium and transforming the rest of what is now the Melreese Country Club into a 58-acre (23-hectare) public park.

Tuesday’s win was the first big one for Beckham’s club, officially named Club Internacional de Futbol Miami – or Inter Miami. Beckham has considered and wanted several other sites over the years, before turning his attention to Melreese in recent months.

“I started this dream five and a half years ago … to bring a team to Miami, to bring a team to this great city,” Beckham said at a rally Tuesday night. “To bring a team to you, the people. We’ve had some speed bumps along the way. We’ve had a few problems along the way.”

Beckham’s group has also committed to spend about $35 million to clean up toxic waste at the site and pay a living wage for employees.

The land deal had critics on multiple fronts, with some like Miami native and longtime pro golfer Erik Compton asking voters to save the course and others filing legal challenges saying the city is required to not only have competitive bidding but to get fair market value when selling or leasing property.

“On behalf of all of us at Major League Soccer, we thank the community for its support, and Miami city officials for their leadership,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber wrote in a thread on Twitter.

Beckham is a global icon when it comes to soccer, entertainment and fashion. He started his career with Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, the Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He was a fixture in international matches for England for years and won four championships in four different leagues around the globe.

“We’ve proved to the world that persistence, patience, makes things happen,” Beckham said. “We are going to bring a championship winning team. We are going to bring great players. We are going to create homegrown talent.”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Harry Kane believes Wayne Rooney should captain England against the U.S. men’s national team at Wembley next week.

Rooney, 33, will make a one-off return for the Three Lions after retiring from international duty last August, as the English FA and manager Gareth Southgate want England’s all-time leading goalscorer to get a proper send-off.

The friendly against the USMNT has been renamed as the Wayne Rooney Foundation International, with plenty of fundraising events lined up at the home of soccer to benefit Rooney’s chosen charities.

It is believed that the current D.C. United striker will come on as a substitute against the USMNT and despite some opposition to the plan for Rooney to win his 120th and final England cap, the current captain of the English national team is delighted to have him back in the squad.

“Should he have the armband against the US? Yes, of course. He deserves it,” Kane said. “He was a great captain for us. He was the captain when I first got into the squad. If he plays, of course he’ll be the captain. I think it’s great. It’s a real good thing for everyone to be a part of. Wayne was one of our greatest ever England players. He’s our greatest goalscorer and so why not give him the send-off he deserves?

“I’ve not spoken to Gareth [Southgate] too much about how he’s going to do it or how long he’s going to play but it will be great to see him again and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to seeing a few of the boys. It’s a great experience to have for the younger players in our team. Everyone should get right behind it and it will be a great send-off.”

There are many who believe Southgate and England are undermining the value of winning an international cap and the minutes Rooney will get should instead go to a young England hopeful, not a player who played for England for 14 years.

That is a fair enough argument to make, and this tribute does seem a little peculiar in many ways as Southgate has had huge success in using young players as the run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals proved.

But this is a real one-off.

Rooney will get a standing ovation from the Wembley crowd and that is the farewell he deserves after giving his all for his country for well over a decade. Kane’s comments sum up why he is class personified and has already replaced Rooney as the poster boy for the national team.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 9:59 AM EST
The U.S. men’s national team announced their 28-man squad to play against England and Italy next week as the USMNT close out 2018 in style on the road.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan didn’t spring many surprises with his roster selections and he has once again given youth a chance to shine against the Three Lions and Azzurri in friendly matches.

There is also the fact that Sarachan has called up 28 players, as the MLS Cup playoffs are still ongoing and seven players selected in his roster are currently still playing in the postseason, so that could impact the players he selects to play.

Below we take a look at the best possible lineup for the USMNT as the young crop aim to impress before a new manager arrives, which will be by the end of December and is widely expected to be current Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter.

JPW’s best possible USMNT XI v England (3-4-3) 

—- Steffen —-

— Carter-Vickers — Miazga — Brooks —

— Yedlin — Adams — McKennie — Robinson —-

— Pulisic — Wood — Weah —

Evaluation

This lineup is a mixture of the players who have fought their way into Sarachan’s squads over the past 12 months, plus the experience of Pulisic, Brooks, Yedlin and Wood add a little experience.

Steffen should get the nod in goal over Guzan and Horvath, although the latter is playing well for Club Brugge. In defense Miazga and Carter-Vickers are struggling for regular minutes on loan from Chelsea and Tottenham respectively, so they need the minutes, while Brooks is playing regularly for Wolfsburg after his injuries. Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman should see some time, but maybe during the Italy game.

In midfield the duo of Adams and McKennie could be joined by Trapp or Acosta in a more defensive 3-5-2 system, but with Pulisic and Weah pinching inside instead of playing as out-and-out wingers they should have some help centrally. Bobby Wood will provide the focal point up top and his runs in behind England will give the U.S. an outlet, even though his hold-up play isn’t his main strengthen. Setting up in a 4-3-3 will give Wood the support he needs from Pulisic and Weah, who are no doubt the most exciting talents in this squad.

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Maybe Jose Mourinho didn’t dodge another ban and/or fine after all…

News arrived on Wednesday that the English Football Association will appeal the decision from an independent regulatory commission to not charge Mourinho with improper conduct following United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United last month.

Mourinho was charged after he allegedly swore in Portuguese which was picked up by TV cameras after the game, as he also made a gesture with his pinky finger.

The charge against him from the FA was for his alleged actions being “abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

Mourinho then asked for an extension in order to respond to the charge, which was granted, and the independent committee then decided he was not guilty, as a linguistic expert was hired to analyze the footage.

However, the FA have now appealed the decision as they believe Mourinho is guilty of improper conduct and there is a 12-page document which includes a response from United, plus comments from the FA as to what they believe Mourinho actually said.

Mourinho argued his comments were similar to “hell yeah” in English and in Portuguese such an expression is used after a dramatic moment. The FA believe the term Mourinho used (“filhos da puta”) is a much more offensive comment than he is stating.

He could face a touchline ban and/or fine, but with the Manchester Derby coming up this weekend he will not miss the monster game against Manchester City (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Russia says it thwarted attempted drone attacks at this year’s World Cup.

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, says his officers “took measures to detect and foil attempts by terrorists to use drones during the preparation and hosting of various major political and sports events, most of all during the soccer World Cup.”

Bortnikov gave no further details in comments reported by the Tass state news agency.

Russia used thousands of police and cutting-edge surveillance technology to guard the World Cup. However, four Pussy Riot protesters managed to run onto the field during the final.

In April, Russia said “extremists” and nationalist soccer hooligans had planned to attack World Cup events in the city of Samara but were foiled.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports