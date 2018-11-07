Mourinho: ‘I probably shouldn’t have’ taunted Juventus fans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“On a beautiful Italian day, I made a little thing.”

Jose Mourinho was feeling it after Manchester United shocked Juventus with two goals in the final five minutes of a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

[ RECAP: Juventus 1-2 Man Utd ]

The win is the first for an opposing group stage team in Turin since 2009, and puts United in fine position to advance into the knockout rounds.

Mourinho strutted onto the field after the win, his hand cupped to the fans. That drew the ire of several Juve players.

Mourinho “probably shouldn’t have done it,” says the man who went off on Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni (before asking the coach not be severely punished).

Mourinho: “I didn’t offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder. I probably shouldn’t have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn’t have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this." #MUFC — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 7, 2018

And it should come as zero surprise to anyone who’s listened to Mourinho’s postgame thoughts that he again raised center backs.

Mourinho praised West Ham for finding Issa Diop earlier this year, and lavished praise on Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini two weeks ago.

Bonucci was back in his thoughts again Wednesday.

“Juventus have phenomenal players. That Cristiano Ronaldo goal was beautiful and the player [Leonardo Bonucci] that made that beautiful pass, is a central defender. They are a fantastic team with an amazing record at home.”

Jose Mourinho strolls out onto the pitch in Turin & goads the Juventus fans by putting his hand to his ear. Leonardo Bonucci has a go at him. Mourinho escorted off the pitch. Amazing late comeback win for Manchester United at Juventus #MUFC #JUVMUN #Juve pic.twitter.com/pq2ekNJmeY — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 7, 2018

