Mourinho: ‘I probably shouldn’t have’ taunted Juventus fans

What a day!
We’ve written it before, but this season’s UEFA Champions League has brought loads of entertainment on nearly every match day.
Wednesday was no different, with last-minute drama in Italy and France.
Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens
Robert Lewandowski scored twice, first with a penalty, then with a header, as the reigning German champions are within a result of the knockout rounds.
Benfica 1-1 Ajax
The Dusan Tadic signing continues to pay dividends, as the Serbian star’s 61st minute goal leveled things in Portugal after Jonas gave Benfica a halftime lead.
|Group E
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|10
|Ajax
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|8
|Benfica
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|4
|AEK Athens
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|0-0-2
|0-0-2
|0
Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk — RECAP
Gabriel Jesus struck for three, including two penalties, as Man City ran all over the visiting Ukrainian powers at the Etihad Stadium. David Silva scored and starred again, as did two-goal man Raheem Sterling.
Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim
If these two draw each other in any competition, buckle up. After a 3-3 draw in Germany two weeks ago, Lyon opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime through Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele. But Andrej Kramaric scored in the 65th minute to set up Pavel Kaderabek’s stunning equalizer in stoppage time.
CSKA Moscow 1-2 AS Roma
Arnor Sigurdsson’s 50th minute goal briefly gave the hosts level footing following Kostas Manolas’ fourth minute opener, but Lorenzo Pellegrini nabbed a winner for i Lupi in the 59th minute to stay level with Real on nine points.
Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid
Santiago Solari’s Champions League debut as manager went pretty well, with Karim Benzema scoring twice en route to a 4-0 halftime lead for Real. Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos also scored for the group leaders, who visit Rome on Nov. 27.
|Group G
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|2
|8
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|9
|Roma
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|9
|CSKA Moscow
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1-0-1
|0-1-1
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|-11
|0-1-1
|0-0-2
|1
Valencia 3-1 Young Boys
Santi Mina scored twice as the Spanish hosts stayed within striking distance of Manchester United.
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United — RECAP
Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute beauty, which has largely been lost in the sauce of United’s furious five-minute comeback and Jose Mourinho’s mostly hilarious post-match antics (Not sporting? Of course not, but don’t deny us the humor of it). So, wow, here it is: