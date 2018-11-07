More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Mourinho: ‘I probably shouldn’t have’ taunted Juventus fans

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018
“On a beautiful Italian day, I made a little thing.”

Jose Mourinho was feeling it after Manchester United shocked Juventus with two goals in the final five minutes of a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

[ RECAP: Juventus 1-2 Man Utd ]

The win is the first for an opposing group stage team in Turin since 2009, and puts United in fine position to advance into the knockout rounds.

Mourinho strutted onto the field after the win, his hand cupped to the fans. That drew the ire of several Juve players.

Mourinho “probably shouldn’t have done it,” says the man who went off on Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni (before asking the coach not be severely punished).

And it should come as zero surprise to anyone who’s listened to Mourinho’s postgame thoughts that he again raised center backs.

Mourinho praised West Ham for finding Issa Diop earlier this year, and lavished praise on Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini two weeks ago.

Bonucci was back in his thoughts again Wednesday.

“Juventus have phenomenal players. That Cristiano Ronaldo goal was beautiful and the player [Leonardo Bonucci] that made that beautiful pass, is a central defender. They are a fantastic team with an amazing record at home.”

Champions League wrap: Real breaks out for five, Roma keeps pace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018
What a day!

We’ve written it before, but this season’s UEFA Champions League has brought loads of entertainment on nearly every match day.

Wednesday was no different, with last-minute drama in Italy and France.

Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, first with a penalty, then with a header, as the reigning German champions are within a result of the knockout rounds.

Benfica 1-1 Ajax

The Dusan Tadic signing continues to pay dividends, as the Serbian star’s 61st minute goal leveled things in Portugal after Jonas gave Benfica a halftime lead.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 7 1 6 1-1-0 2-0-0 10
Ajax 4 2 2 0 6 2 4 2-0-0 0-2-0 8
Benfica 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2 0-1-1 1-0-1 4
AEK Athens 4 0 0 4 2 10 -8 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk RECAP

Gabriel Jesus struck for three, including two penalties, as Man City ran all over the visiting Ukrainian powers at the Etihad Stadium. David Silva scored and starred again, as did two-goal man Raheem Sterling.

Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

If these two draw each other in any competition, buckle up. After a 3-3 draw in Germany two weeks ago, Lyon opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime through Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele. But Andrej Kramaric scored in the 65th minute to set up Pavel Kaderabek’s stunning equalizer in stoppage time.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 4 3 0 1 12 3 9 1-0-1 2-0-0 9
Lyon 4 1 3 0 9 8 1 0-2-0 1-1-0 6
1899 Hoffenheim 4 0 3 1 8 9 -1 0-1-1 0-2-0 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 13 -9 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

CSKA Moscow 1-2 AS Roma

Arnor Sigurdsson’s 50th minute goal briefly gave the hosts level footing following Kostas Manolas’ fourth minute opener, but Lorenzo Pellegrini nabbed a winner for i Lupi in the 59th minute to stay level with Real on nine points.

Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid

Santiago Solari’s Champions League debut as manager went pretty well, with Karim Benzema scoring twice en route to a 4-0 halftime lead for Real. Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos also scored for the group leaders, who visit Rome on Nov. 27.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Real Madrid 4 3 0 1 10 2 8 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
Roma 4 3 0 1 10 4 6 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 1-0-1 0-1-1 4
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 3 14 -11 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys

Santi Mina scored twice as the Spanish hosts stayed within striking distance of Manchester United.

Juventus 1-2 Manchester UnitedRECAP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute beauty, which has largely been lost in the sauce of United’s furious five-minute comeback and Jose Mourinho’s mostly hilarious post-match antics (Not sporting? Of course not, but don’t deny us the humor of it). So, wow, here it is:

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Juventus 4 3 0 1 7 2 5 1-0-1 2-0-0 9
Manchester United 4 2 1 1 5 2 3 0-1-1 2-0-0 7
València 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 1-0-1 0-2-0 5
Young Boys 4 0 1 3 2 10 -8 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Sterling on controversial PK: ‘Apologies to the ref’

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018
Raheem Sterling looked set to make the blooper reel after tripping on his own feet while attempting a shot, only to be awarded a penalty kick.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk ]

In real time it may have even looked more like a dive, as the in-form English striker hit the grass with his kick attempt and sent himself hurtling to the turf.

The ref, however, pointed to the spot.

When you’re in form, you’re in form, we guess. Here’s Raheem:

“I went to chip the ball and don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel contact. I scuffed the ball. Apologies to the ref.”

And Pep Guardiola admitted that Sterling could’ve said something to the referee.

“Raheem could have told the referee. We don’t like to score in that situation. … The game is so fast these days. It takes 10 seconds for somebody to say something to the referee.

The way City ended up pouring it on, there’s some comfort in the fact that it wasn’t likely to matter much. The Premier League champions scored six times, including three from Gabriel Jesus, in a blowout win.

Full marks to Sterling for owning it.

 

Man Utd stuns Juve with late comeback

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018
  • Ronaldo puts Juve ahead
  • Substitute Mata levels with free kick
  • Young cross turns into late Juve o.g.
  • De Gea stars

Juan Mata froze Wojciech Szczesny with a free kick, and a hopeful Ashley Young cross turned into a match-winning own goal for Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho walked onto the field after the final whistle and cupped his hand to his ear before engaging in arguments with Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala.

United trailed 1-0 in the 86th minute and becomes the first team to beat Juve in a group stage match in Turin since 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pretty goal of his own for Juve, who stays atop Group H with nine points. United has seven, two more than Valencia, with two matches to play.

Both teams had chances to threaten goal and plenty of decent possession in the first half hour.

Sami Khedira stung the palms of David De Gea with an otherwise unremarkable shot in the 32nd.

De Gea made a fine save moments later as Juve ratcheted up its pressure, and then got help from the goal post when Khedira half-hit a point blank chance.

Paulo Dybala curled a pretty left-footed effort off the cross bar as the second half found its legs early.

Alex Sandro bladed Ashley Young during a United buildup, and saw yellow for his troubles in the 55th minute

Ronaldo got his goal in Willie Mays style, watching a long ball over the top over his shoulder and onto his right foot for a laser finish past De Gea in the 65th.

Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado both missed the frame with chances to make it 2-0.

Jose Mourinho brought Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata on for the final 11 minutes, and the former immediately helped set Marcus Rashford up for a rip wide of Wojciech Szczesny’s near post.

Moments later, a hopeful cross defied Szczesny when Juve was uncharacteristically mixed up on the goal line. No matter for Mourinho’s Man Utd, who authors a famous win.

Man City strikes for six versus Shakhtar

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018
  • Sterling wins controversial penalty
  • Jesus nabs hat trick
  • Silva scores, draws PK

Gabriel Jesus registered a hat trick with two goals from the spot as Manchester City bashed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also scored for City, who has to wait to clinch a knockout round berth thanks to Lyon’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

City can clinch the group with a win at Lyon on Nov. 27.

City took the lead in the 13th minute, as Riyad Mahrez toyed with a couple of defenders near the right edge of the box before crossing for an easy Silva tap-in.

Mykola Matvyenko was whistled for a penalty when clumsy Raheem Sterling struck the ground attempting to a shoot, and Jesus made it 2-0 in the 24th.

It stayed that way into the break, and Sterling roared out of the break with this dribble and rocket combo. Fitting for the JPW’s reigning Premier League Player Power Rankings leader.

Taras Stepanenko took down David Silva in the box, allowing Jesus to become the first player from an English club to score two penalties in one UCL match since 2011 (Opta).

