Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ronaldo, Chiellini: “We had been in total control” before Man Utd comeback

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
To say Juventus feels a bit stung by Manchester United’s smash-and-grab in Turin is an understatement.

The hosts were in control of the match for most of the 90 minutes, going ahead through a sensational Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the 65th minute.

But substitute Juan Mata curled a delightful free kick past Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny, and the Italians bungled a late Ashley Young effort for an own goal in a 2-1 loss, their first at home in a group stage match since 2009.

All told, Juve out-attempted United 21-9, with both clubs registered three shots on target.

“Manchester United did nothing to win the game,” Ronaldo said. “You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.

“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group. … Manchester didn’t do much, they had two chances on set pieces. I know English teams are always looking for set pieces.”

One of Ronaldo’s defenders, Giorgio Chiellini, sounded equally unimpressed.

“We had been in total control, but were very wasteful and forgot the details, because we knew where Manchester United could be dangerous,” said Chiellini. “If we’re going to lose Champions League games like this, it’s best we do it now rather than later on.”

Manager Max Allegri shared similar thoughts, adding that he felt the loss was okay because it was “the least important game” of the group stage.

That’s still a bit weird, considering the away game at United would’ve traditionally been viewed as such (although they did have that win in pocket when Allegri made his comments). From Football-Italia.net:

“I think it’ll do us good in the long run, as we need to learn not to fall asleep in these situations. I saw Manchester United play the same way in the Premier League at the weekend, they did very little for 80 minutes and then won in very similar circumstances.”

Europa League preview: Arsenal, Chelsea aim to stay perfect

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
Arsenal and Chelsea will both clinch their Europa League groups with victories on Thursday.

The Gunners are at home to face a Sporting Lisbon side it defeated in Portugal two weeks ago, while the Blues head to Belarus for a rematch with BATE Borisov.

Chelsea will use Eden Hazard, but has left Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Toni Rudiger and Victor Moses back in London. Here’s manager Maurizio Sarri:

“Sometimes it’s better for the players to train rather than just play, to train on some particular physical qualities. If they only play they will lose that physical quality they need, and that’s been proved scientifically over a 21-day period.”

Arsenal will use Alex Iwobi in its match, the Nigerian playing very well in Unai Emery‘s system.

Iwobi credits Emery’s training sessions:

“Unai’s very intense in training and he’s demanding because he knows how good we are. He always wants us to be at 100 per cent, giving our best. It’s not just him, though. We know what we expect from each other, so we’re also trying to get the best out of each other in training.”

Up in Scotland, the Old Firm rivals are facing markedly different challenges on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers are in Russia to face a group-bottom Spartak Moscow who can leapfrog their visitors with a win. And Celtic needs to attack after losing at RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga side visiting with a three-point advantage on the third place Bhoys

Champions League wrap: Real breaks out for five, Roma keeps pace

AP Photo/Petr David Josek
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
What a day!

We’ve written it before, but this season’s UEFA Champions League has brought loads of entertainment on nearly every match day.

Wednesday was no different, with last-minute drama in Italy and France.

Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, first with a penalty, then with a header, as the reigning German champions are within a result of the knockout rounds.

Benfica 1-1 Ajax

The Dusan Tadic signing continues to pay dividends, as the Serbian star’s 61st minute goal leveled things in Portugal after Jonas gave Benfica a halftime lead.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 7 1 6 1-1-0 2-0-0 10
Ajax 4 2 2 0 6 2 4 2-0-0 0-2-0 8
Benfica 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2 0-1-1 1-0-1 4
AEK Athens 4 0 0 4 2 10 -8 0-0-2 0-0-2 0

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk RECAP

Gabriel Jesus struck for three, including two penalties, as Man City ran all over the visiting Ukrainian powers at the Etihad Stadium. David Silva scored and starred again, as did two-goal man Raheem Sterling.

Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

If these two draw each other in any competition, buckle up. After a 3-3 draw in Germany two weeks ago, Lyon opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime through Nabil Fekir and Tanguy Ndombele. But Andrej Kramaric scored in the 65th minute to set up Pavel Kaderabek’s stunning equalizer in stoppage time.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 4 3 0 1 12 3 9 1-0-1 2-0-0 9
Lyon 4 1 3 0 9 8 1 0-2-0 1-1-0 6
1899 Hoffenheim 4 0 3 1 8 9 -1 0-1-1 0-2-0 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 13 -9 0-1-1 0-1-1 2

CSKA Moscow 1-2 AS Roma

Arnor Sigurdsson’s 50th minute goal briefly gave the hosts level footing following Kostas Manolas’ fourth minute opener, but Lorenzo Pellegrini nabbed a winner for i Lupi in the 59th minute to stay level with Real on nine points.

Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid

Santiago Solari’s Champions League debut as manager went pretty well, with Karim Benzema scoring twice en route to a 4-0 halftime lead for Real. Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos also scored for the group leaders, who visit Rome on Nov. 27.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Real Madrid 4 3 0 1 10 2 8 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
Roma 4 3 0 1 10 4 6 2-0-0 1-0-1 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 1-0-1 0-1-1 4
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 3 14 -11 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys

Santi Mina scored twice as the Spanish hosts stayed within striking distance of Manchester United.

Juventus 1-2 Manchester UnitedRECAP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute beauty, which has largely been lost in the sauce of United’s furious five-minute comeback and Jose Mourinho’s mostly hilarious post-match antics (Not sporting? Of course not, but don’t deny us the humor of it). So, wow, here it is:

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Juventus 4 3 0 1 7 2 5 1-0-1 2-0-0 9
Manchester United 4 2 1 1 5 2 3 0-1-1 2-0-0 7
València 4 1 2 1 4 4 0 1-0-1 0-2-0 5
Young Boys 4 0 1 3 2 10 -8 0-1-1 0-0-2 1

Mourinho: ‘I probably shouldn’t have’ taunted Juventus fans

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
“On a beautiful Italian day, I made a little thing.”

Jose Mourinho was feeling it after Manchester United shocked Juventus with two goals in the final five minutes of a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

[ RECAP: Juventus 1-2 Man Utd ]

The win is the first for an opposing group stage team in Turin since 2009, and puts United in fine position to advance into the knockout rounds.

Mourinho strutted onto the field after the win, his hand cupped to the fans. That drew the ire of several Juve players.

Mourinho “probably shouldn’t have done it,” says the man who went off on Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni (before asking the coach not be severely punished).

And it should come as zero surprise to anyone who’s listened to Mourinho’s postgame thoughts that he again raised center backs.

Mourinho praised West Ham for finding Issa Diop earlier this year, and lavished praise on Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini two weeks ago.

Bonucci was back in his thoughts again Wednesday.

“Juventus have phenomenal players. That Cristiano Ronaldo goal was beautiful and the player [Leonardo Bonucci] that made that beautiful pass, is a central defender. They are a fantastic team with an amazing record at home.”

Sterling on controversial PK: ‘Apologies to the ref’

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 5:21 PM EST
Raheem Sterling looked set to make the blooper reel after tripping on his own feet while attempting a shot, only to be awarded a penalty kick.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk ]

In real time it may have even looked more like a dive, as the in-form English striker hit the grass with his kick attempt and sent himself hurtling to the turf.

The ref, however, pointed to the spot.

When you’re in form, you’re in form, we guess. Here’s Raheem:

“I went to chip the ball and don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel contact. I scuffed the ball. Apologies to the ref.”

And Pep Guardiola admitted that Sterling could’ve said something to the referee.

“Raheem could have told the referee. We don’t like to score in that situation. … The game is so fast these days. It takes 10 seconds for somebody to say something to the referee.

The way City ended up pouring it on, there’s some comfort in the fact that it wasn’t likely to matter much. The Premier League champions scored six times, including three from Gabriel Jesus, in a blowout win.

Full marks to Sterling for owning it.

 