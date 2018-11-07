More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Russia says it thwarted drone attacks at World Cup

Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) Russia says it thwarted attempted drone attacks at this year’s World Cup.

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, says his officers “took measures to detect and foil attempts by terrorists to use drones during the preparation and hosting of various major political and sports events, most of all during the soccer World Cup.”

Bortnikov gave no further details in comments reported by the Tass state news agency.

Russia used thousands of police and cutting-edge surveillance technology to guard the World Cup. However, four Pussy Riot protesters managed to run onto the field during the final.

In April, Russia said “extremists” and nationalist soccer hooligans had planned to attack World Cup events in the city of Samara but were foiled.

FA to appeal charges dropped against Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 7, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
Maybe Jose Mourinho didn’t dodge another ban or fine after all…

News arrived on Wednesday that the English Football Association will appeal the decision from an independent regulatory commission to not charge Mourinho with improper conduct following United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United last month.

Mourinho was charged after he allegedly swore in Portuguese which was picked up by TV cameras after the game, as he also made a gesture with his pinky finger.

The charge against him from the FA was for his alleged actions being “abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

Mourinho then asked for an extension in order to respond to the charge, which was granted, and the independent committee then decided he was not guilty.

However, the FA have now appealed the decision as they believe Mourinho is guilty of improper conduct.

He could face a touchline ban and/or fine, and with the Manchester Derby coming up this weekend, it will be an intriguing storyline to follow.

Reports: Beckham’s Inter Miami wins stadium site vote

AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
More good news for David Beckham’s long-delayed Major League Soccer project.

Miami voters have given a big bump to Inter Miami CF’s Freedom Park project, which includes a 25,000 seat soccer stadium, shopping mall, and hotel.

[ MORE: USMNT's 28-man roster released ]

According to the AP:

Voters on Tuesday agreed to allow Beckham and his partners to skip competitive bidding and negotiate directly with the city on a 99-year lease to convert a 73-acre (30-hectare) golf course into the soccer complex.

Inter Miami has been linked with managers like Zinedine Zidane and players as high profile as Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo, but has faced an uphill fight to get its stadium in the face of a country club’s lawsuit.

The Melreese Country Club has a golf course near the stadium site, and was not too happy with Beckham’s plans to bring more traffic to the area.

Zlatan’s future: Ibrahimovic hopeful of return to LA in 2019

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
Associated PressNov 6, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s first season in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy was largely a success. The charismatic forward is under contract with the club for next season, but a few things have to happen if he is to return.

“I have some wishes and demands which is simple things,” Ibrahimovic said Tuesday as players had end of season meetings. “There is interest in Europe, but my priority is Galaxy. They have wishes, I have wishes, but I’m optimistic and I’m positive.”

[ MORE: USMNT's 28-man roster released ]

Ibrahimovic is a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player and newcomer awards after he had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games.

AC Milan of Italy’s Serie A has been the latest to express interest in bringing the Swedish player back to Europe on loan, but he said he is not interested in doing something like that, admitting that if he is under contract to one club, he wants to devote his attention to that club.

“If I belong to Galaxy, I am a Galaxy player. If I belong to one club, I give my attention to one club, so I am here,” he said.

Ibrahimovic made $1.5 million this season, according to Major League Soccer’s Players Association contract figures. In order for him to earn more next year, the Galaxy would have to part ways with one of their three designated players.

Galaxy president Chris Klein said initial conversations with Ibrahimovic have been promising, and bringing him back is a top priority for the club.

“What he did this year is certainly well documented,” Klein said. “He wants to win and we want to win with him. Hopefully we can come to a resolution that is good for both sides.”

[ MORE: Champions League Tues. wrap ]

The only thing Ibrahimovic couldn’t do his first season in MLS was get the Galaxy to the playoffs. LA (13-12-9) would have earned the final spot in the Western Conference with a win in its final regular-season game but squandered a two-goal lead to Houston and lost 3-2.

The club announced Tuesday they fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas. Klein said he hopes to have that spot filled soon. Former Galaxy and US national team coach Bruce Arena is believed to be a candidate.

They also have to decide on a head coach. Dominic Kinnear was 3-2-1 after replacing Sigi Schmid in early September and drew positive reviews from most players, including Ibrahimovic.

“I think the season was like a roller coaster. Hopefully we make it better because that is the target,” Ibrahimovic said. “I want to be able to challenge for the trophy. Like I said, I’m not here for a vacation, I’m here for the challenge and I want to feel my team has a chance to be the best in MLS. I am the best, but I want to feel like my team can compete against the others.”

Thierry Henry reacts to latest setback for AS Monaco

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 6, 2018, 8:47 PM EST
A disastrous night at home left Thierry Henry to again sort through wreckage of what is fast becoming one of the biggest surprise failures in recent club history.

Not just AS Monaco, but any big club.

Monaco lost 4-0 to Club Brugge on Tuesday, and the match wasn’t in Belgium. Henry has managed just five matches for the club, and there are just two draws in the bunch.

[ MORE: Champions League Tues. wrap ]

One of those was against Brugge in Belgium, so it stood to reason that Tuesday gave Monaco a good chance to give Henry his first win as a manager.

That did not happen. Here’s what Henry had to say, via ASMonaco.com:

“When we look at the tactics, we had problems at the beginning of the game. We had opportunities despite their defense, but if you do not put the ball away, it becomes difficult.”

“What I remember tonight is that we lost a new player, Kamil Glik, I also remember the good entries of Massengo and Gouano who tried to boost Sofiane Diop, who was still good tonight, and Moussa Sylla improved. Young people are pulling us up.”

“We have to try to find the right path, now we know what to focus on and we must try to be positive, we have to try to do everything to find calmness, but as long as you don’t win, we miss it, it’s difficult.”

Monaco cannot qualify for the knockout rounds, and is unlikely to reach the Europa League via third place in Group A. That will be good for the club, which will need to sort out its status in Ligue 1; Monaco is 19th in Ligue 1, and hosts PSG on Sunday before the international break.