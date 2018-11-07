Sterling on controversial PK: “Apologies to the ref”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Raheem Sterling looked set to make the blooper reel after tripping on his own feet while attempting a shot, only to be awarded a penalty kick.

[ RECAP: Man City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk ]

In real time it may have even looked more like a dive, as the in-form English striker hit the grass with his kick attempt and sent himself hurtling to the turf.

The ref, however, pointed to the spot.

When you’re in form, you’re in form, we guess. Here’s Raheem:

“I went to chip the ball and don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel contact. I scuffed the ball. Apologies to the ref.”

And Pep Guardiola admitted that Sterling could’ve said something to the referee.

“Raheem could have told the referee. We don’t like to score in that situation. … The game is so fast these days. It takes 10 seconds for somebody to say something to the referee.

The way City ended up pouring it on, there’s some comfort in the fact that it wasn’t likely to matter much. The Premier League champions scored six times, including three from Gabriel Jesus, in a blowout win.

Full marks to Sterling for owning it.

This was called a pk 😱



Manchester City now leads 2-0. Watch on #BRLive: https://t.co/2bfj2p1IGM pic.twitter.com/PEcBnTJsJK — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 7, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola