WATCH: Benzema’s mazy dribble highlights Real’s 4-goal half

Sky Sports are reporting that Antonio Conte is taking Chelsea to court over the rest of his salary.

The Italian coach left Chelsea in July after leading them to the Premier League title and FA Cup in his two seasons in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Per the report, Conte has refused to sit down and talk with Chelsea and he believes he should be paid what he is contractually owed. Other reports suggest Conte is asking Chelsea for $26.3 million, which includes his yearly salary of $14.8 million, plus damages of over $11.5 million.

His lawyers are working on two cases, one with an employment tribunal and the other with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Conte had one-year remaining on the deal he signed in the summer of 2017 after leading Chelsea to the PL title in his first season in England.

However, things turned sour quickly in his second season in charge and although the Blues won the FA Cup and rallied to finish fifth in the table, he was was replaced by Maurizio Sarri this summer.

It is believed the former Juventus and Italy manager turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid over the past week, with Conte’s representatives now focused on taking the Premier League club to court.

Various reports revealed some of the reasons Chelsea will use to defend not paying Conte his full salary include his spat with Diego Costa, Conte’s failure to turn up to sponsorship events and that he parked in the wrong spot at their training ground among others.

Chelsea wanted an out-of-court settlement between themselves and Conte but he has refused to turn up for talks.

Maybe that is because he’s concerned about where to park his car and whether or not that will be held against him…

