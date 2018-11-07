More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: Benzema’s mazy dribble highlights Real’s four-goal half

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Real Madrid is responding well to a disappointing outing against Viktoria Plzen on its last UEFA Champions League match day.

Two weeks after beating the Czech side 2-1 in Spain, the three-time reigning champions scored four first-half goals in the Czech Republic to open up a 4-0 lead at Doosan Arena.

Gareth Bale and Casemiro have scored, but the star of the show has been Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman’s first of two goals was a clever dribble past several Viktoria defenders.

We wouldn’t recommend he try a similar feat against better opposition, but again this is the team that did hold Real to two goals at the Bernabeu.

Sterling on controversial PK: “Apologies to the ref”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 5:21 PM EST
Raheem Sterling looked set to make the blooper reel after tripping on his own feet while attempting a shot, only to be awarded a penalty kick.

In real time it may have even looked more like a dive, as the in-form English striker hit the grass with his kick attempt and sent himself hurtling to the turf.

The ref, however, pointed to the spot.

When you’re in form, you’re in form, we guess. Here’s Raheem:

“I went to chip the ball and don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel contact. I scuffed the ball. Apologies to the ref.”

And Pep Guardiola admitted that Sterling could’ve said something to the referee.

“Raheem could have told the referee. We don’t like to score in that situation. … The game is so fast these days. It takes 10 seconds for somebody to say something to the referee.

The way City ended up pouring it on, there’s some comfort in the fact that it wasn’t likely to matter much. The Premier League champions scored six times, including three from Gabriel Jesus, in a blowout win.

Full marks to Sterling for owning it.

 

Man Utd stuns Juve with late comeback

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
  • Ronaldo puts Juve ahead
  • Substitute Mata levels with free kick
  • Young cross turns into late Juve o.g.
  • De Gea stars

Juan Mata froze Wojciech Szczesny with a free kick, and a hopeful Ashley Young cross turned into a match-winning own goal for Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho walked onto the field after the final whistle and cupped his hand to his ear before engaging in arguments with Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala.

United trailed 1-0 in the 86th minute and becomes the first team to beat Juve in a group stage match in Turin since 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pretty goal of his own for Juve, who stays atop Group H with nine points. United has seven, two more than Valencia, with two matches to play.

Both teams had chances to threaten goal and plenty of decent possession in the first half hour.

Sami Khedira stung the palms of David De Gea with an otherwise unremarkable shot in the 32nd.

De Gea made a fine save moments later as Juve ratcheted up its pressure, and then got help from the goal post when Khedira half-hit a point blank chance.

Paulo Dybala curled a pretty left-footed effort off the cross bar as the second half found its legs early.

Alex Sandro bladed Ashley Young during a United buildup, and saw yellow for his troubles in the 55th minute

Ronaldo got his goal in Willie Mays style, watching a long ball over the top over his shoulder and onto his right foot for a laser finish past De Gea in the 65th.

Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado both missed the frame with chances to make it 2-0.

Jose Mourinho brought Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata on for the final 11 minutes, and the former immediately helped set Marcus Rashford up for a rip wide of Wojciech Szczesny’s near post.

Moments later, a hopeful cross defied Szczesny when Juve was uncharacteristically mixed up on the goal line. No matter for Mourinho’s Man Utd, who authors a famous win.

Man City strikes for six versus Shakhtar

By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
  • Sterling wins controversial penalty
  • Jesus nabs hat trick
  • Silva scores, draws PK

Gabriel Jesus registered a hat trick with two goals from the spot as Manchester City bashed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also scored for City, who has to wait to clinch a knockout round berth thanks to Lyon’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

City can clinch the group with a win at Lyon on Nov. 27.

City took the lead in the 13th minute, as Riyad Mahrez toyed with a couple of defenders near the right edge of the box before crossing for an easy Silva tap-in.

Mykola Matvyenko was whistled for a penalty when clumsy Raheem Sterling struck the ground attempting to a shoot, and Jesus made it 2-0 in the 24th.

It stayed that way into the break, and Sterling roared out of the break with this dribble and rocket combo. Fitting for the JPW’s reigning Premier League Player Power Rankings leader.

Taras Stepanenko took down David Silva in the box, allowing Jesus to become the first player from an English club to score two penalties in one UCL match since 2011 (Opta).

Men In Blazers podcast: European Super League, Arsenal-Liverpool

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaNov 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Rog and Davo discuss reports of a European Super League, celebrate an Arsenal Liverpool draw that was a victory for the neutral, and break down Manchester United’s last-gasp victory over Bournemouth.

