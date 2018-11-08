Arsenal advances to Europa League knockout rounds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s dull 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon was enough to earn a spot in the Europa League knockout rounds, though the Gunners have two fresh injury concerns including a potentially serious ankle ailment for Danny Welbeck.

The 87th minute saw Sporting’s Jeremy Mathieu pick up a red card for denial of a goal scoring opportunity for a takedown of Aubameyang following a poor back pass.

Qarabag’s 1-0 win at Vorskla Poltava means Arsenal has clinched a berth in the Europa League knockout rounds. Premier League mates Chelsea clinched earlier in the day.

The match cost Arsenal a pair of players, with Danny Welbeck and Stephane Lichtsteiner lifted before the end of the match.

Welbeck’s first half injury was especially distressing, the Arsenal and England striker stretchered off with teammates visibly concerned for the 27-year-old.

Aside from being forced to use Aubameyang in the 30th minute, Unai Emery‘s plan to have some regulars fresh for Sunday’s visit from Wolves went well.

Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Alexandre Lacazette were not in the 18, while Lucas Torreira and Shkrodan Mustafi were unused subs.

