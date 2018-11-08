England announces roster for USMNT, Croatia matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seven teams clinched spots in the knockout rounds as the fourth match day of the Europa League group stage played out around Europe.

[ MORE: Welbeck injured | Full standings ]

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea are joined by Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Dinamo Zagreb, Bayer Leverkusen, and FC Zurich as clubs to reach the next stage with two matches remaining in this one.

Spartak Moscow 4-3 Rangers

There was no quit from Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers against their desperate hosts, but despite leading 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, the Glaswegian side allowed goals in the 58th and 59th minutes to sink from the top of Group G to third.

Rangers are a point behind Villarreal, who they host on Nov. 29, and one above last place Rapid Vienna. Spartak has five points and the tiebreaker on the Scottish side with two matches to play.

Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig

Now this is a statement moment for the Scotland’s Premiership, as Brendan Rodgers‘ men overcame a late equalizer within a minute to earn a big three points against the Bundesliga visitors.

Kieran Tierney scored in the 11th minute, but Jean-Kevin Augustin quelled the excitement at Celtic Park in the 78th minute. Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard scored in the 78th to keep hopes of the knockout rounds alive.

Celtic next visits 0-4 Rosenborg before finishing at home to 4-0 Red Bull Salzburg, who may have nothing at stake.

Insanity in Scotland 😱 Leipzig equalizes only for Celtic to retake the lead one minute later 😮 Watch the final minutes on #BRLive: https://t.co/ttjTt7sB3l pic.twitter.com/cHoQXw2WkS — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 8, 2018

Full results

Fenerbahce 2-0 Anderlecht

Astana 2-1 Jablonec

Lazio 2-1 Marseille

Malmo 1-1 Sarpsborg 08

Genk 1-1 Besiktas

Dynamo Kiev 3-1 Stade Rennes

Rapid Vienna 0-0 Villarreal

BATE Borisov 0-1 Chelsea — RECAP

MOL Vidi 1-0 PAOK

Apollon Limassol 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Krasnodar 2-1 Standard Liege

Akhisar Belediyespor 2-3 Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 FC Zurich

Real Betis 1-1 AC Milan

Slavia Prague 0-0 Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Spartak Trnava

Rosenborg 2-5 Red Bull Salzburg

Vorskla Poltava 0-1 Qarabag

Arsenal 0-0 Sporting Lisbon — RECAP

Olympiacos 5-1 F91 Dudelange

Bordeaux 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg

Ludogorets 0-0 AEK Larnaca

