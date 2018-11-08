More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

LIVE, Europa League: Arsenal host Sporting; Chelsea in Belarus

By Andy EdwardsNov 8, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
Arsenal can secure passage into the knockout stage (and all but lock up the top spot in Group E) of the Europa League on Thursday, but they’ll need a victory over Portuguese giants to do it (and a bit of help from elsewhere in the group.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

A victory at the Emirates Stadium, coupled with a Qarabag victory over Vorskla would see the Gunners go nine points clear of third place with just two games remaining, but more importantly they would move six points clear of second.

Likewise, Chelsea can book their place in the knockout rounds with a draw away to BATE Borisov. A victory, coupled with a draw between PAOK Thessaloniki and Vidi would see the Blues clinch first in Group L.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET (unless noted).

Notable Europa League fixtures

BATE Borisov vs. Chelsea (underway)
Arsenal vs. Sporting CP
Celtic vs. RB Leipzig
Spartak Moscow vs. Rangers (underway)
Real Betis vs. AC Milan
Lazio vs. Marseille (underway)
Akhisarspor vs. Sevilla

Emerson, Giroud lead Chelsea past BATE (video)

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaNov 8, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Chelsea traveled a long way for Thursday’s Europa League match at BATE Borisov, and Olivier Giroud made sure their trip to Belarus was a success.

Giroud thumped a trademark header home in the 52nd minute, meeting a pinpoint cross from Emerson Palmieri to lift Chelsea to a 1-0 win.

[ MORE: Les Reed leaves Southampton ]

The Blues had 74 percent of the ball and out-attempted their hosts 17-9 in a victory that propels them into the knockout rounds.

Chelsea will win Group L with a single point earned or MOL Vidi point lost over the final two match days.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Zappacosta, and Gary Cahill joined Emerson as unusual starters for the Blues.

“The Game of the Century”: Boca vs. River, Copa Lib final

Photo by Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) They’re calling it “The Game of the Century” and “The Final of all Soccer Finals.” They’re not wrong.

Think Celtics vs. Lakers, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, and England vs. Scotland all rolled into one and you still might not be doing it justice.

The rivalry between Buenos Aires soccer teams Boca Juniors and River Plate ranks up there with the fiercest, most intense on the planet, and their regular “Superclasico” matchups create heated atmospheres that aren’t for the faint of heart.

The next two games, however, will be even more magnified than usual because the clubs will be facing each other in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

“I get goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Gonzalo Rodriguez Peralta, a 45-year-old River fan who was given club membership by his late father when he was born. “There’s no explanation … you only understand it when you’re there.”

It’s the first time that Argentina’s two biggest teams will meet in the Copa Libertadores final. Boca has won the title six times since the tournament began in 1960, one behind Argentine club Independiente’s South American record of seven titles. River has won it three times.

“Boca and River have raised Argentine soccer where it has never been before,” Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said. “Regardless of the outcome in these finals, we’ve put Argentine soccer at the highest level. Today, the whole world is talking about this final.”

The first leg will be played Saturday at Boca Juniors’ home stadium, an intimidating ground known as “La Bombonera” or “The Chocolate Box” for its tightly enclosed shape that looks like boxes stacked on top of each other. The second leg will be on Nov. 24 at River’s Monumental de Nunez Stadium, where Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978.

As is usual in recent years, visiting fans will not be allowed at either match because of the fear of violence. It’s been that way since 2013 and not even a plea from Argentine President Mauricio Macri, a former Boca president, could change that.

Argentina’s most successful teams originated in the docks of the southern working-class Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca and their rivalry dates back to the early 20th century.

Boca was founded by a group of Italian immigrants who chose the blue and yellow club colors after the flag of a Swedish ship that arrived in port. River, with its white shirt and diagonal red stripe, moved to a northern affluent neighborhood during the league’s beginnings. The derby’s gritty play, passionate fans and colorful celebrations was once ranked by British newspaper The Observer in its top spot of the 50 sporting things you must do before you die.

Some of history’s best players have come from Boca and River. Diego Maradona, who captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, spent two stints at Boca and has his VIP seat reserved at the stadium. Playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme and prolific goal scorer Martin Palermo were part of a golden era when the club even beat all-mighty Real Madrid for the Intercontinental Cup in 2000.

River Plate takes pride in having produced world-class players like Alfredo Di Stefano, who began his career at the club and went on to win five European Cup titles with Real Madrid. Or Enzo Francescoli, an inspiration for France great Zinedine Zidane, who named one of his children after the Uruguayan forward.

Although it’s the first time Boca and River will play each other for the Copa Libertadores title, the teams have met in the South American competition three times previously. Boca won in the 2000 quarterfinals 4-2 on aggregate and in the 2004 semifinals on a penalty shootout. River won the 2015 round-of-16 match in 1-0 after tournament organizers eliminated Boca because of pepper spray spread by its fans in the second leg.

“No one can erase what has been done,” River coach Marcelo Gallardo said recently. “But now, it’s a whole new story, one more page in this book. It will be up to us to continue being part of this history.”

River is looking for its second Copa Liberatdores title in the last three years, a huge achievement considering the team was relegated to the second division in 2011 – a painful blow that triggered riots between police and fans.

Gallardo, a former River player, has restored River’s pride since taking over in 2014, winning several championships and last year’s Argentine Super Cup against Boca.

Of course, none of that matters to Boca Juniors.

“This is not one more game in the league. This is a final,” Barros Schelotto said. “The only thing in my mind is to try to win these two games.”

Both coaches have plenty to play for. Besides gaining iconic status among the legions of fans for each team, the winning coach also would improve his prospects of taking over Argentina’s national team.

Gallardo will be at a bit of a disadvantage, though. He will miss the first match after being sanctioned by South American soccer’s governing body for failing to follow a previous suspension that banned him from contacting his players during the semifinals.

On the field, Boca’s best-known player is forward Carlos Tevez, who appeared in two World Cups for Argentina and previously played for clubs including Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City. But these days, the team depends on striker Dario Benedetto, whose goals helped the club reach the final.

River striker Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez could be the one to watch on the other side. He scored in the last two matches against Boca and is expected to return after recovering from the flu. Other key players include midfielder Juan Quintero and Franco Armani, who is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Latin America.

“The pressure is very high because the public is following closely and the result will matter to them. It will be remembered for many years because it is a unique final,” said Oscar Mangione, a sports psychologist who has worked with Boca but is a devoted River fan. “It now depends on the players, on the coaches and how they deal with that pressure.”

The pressure, the history, the animosity: No one in Argentina seems to be talking about anything else.

“We’re living a unique moment,” Boca captain Pablo Perez said, “first because it’s a final, and second because it’s against River.”

Report: PSG recruited players according to ethnic origin

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 11:41 AM EST
PARIS (AP) According to a report from the Mediapart news website, Paris Saint-Germain scouts have been required for years to list ethnic origins of potential recruits.

Mediapart and French TV program “Envoye Special” have reported that a young black player regarded as one of France’s most promising players was overlooked by PSG because of his skin color.

Following an investigation based on the “Football Leaks” documents, Mediapart said “only one black player was recruited between 2013 and 2018 by PSG’s provincial scouting network.”

The online website claims that 17-year-old Rennes attacking midfielder Yann Gboho, who plays for France’s under-18 team, was disregarded by PSG for its academy when he was 13 because he was black, and “that the club’s management in fact decided to cover up those implicated in the scandal.”

Mediapart has reported that up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of potential young recruits according to four categories: “Francais” (French), “Maghrebin” (North African), “Antillais” (West Indian), and “Afrique noire” (Black African).

“It was a veritable ethnic identity file,” Mediapart wrote.

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that reveals the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

According to a document obtained by Mediapart, PSG scout Serge Fournier gave Gboho excellent ratings and was impressed by the player’s “technicity” and “eye for the goal” among other qualities. He told Mediapart that PSG did not want scouts to recruit “players born in Africa, because one is never certain about their dates of birth.”

Mediapart also obtained documents of a meeting held in 2014 during which Marc Westerloppe, who was then in charge of PSG players’ recruiting in France except for the Paris area, said the club should find a better “balance.”

“There is a problem on the orientation of the club, a balance is needed on the mixing, too many West Indians and Africans around Paris,” he said.

Mediapart said the document’s authenticity is not contested by PSG, which was contacted before the story’s publication.

PSG confirmed to Mediapart the existence of ethnic classification but said the system had been operated in secret and that the PSG management was unaware of it.

Seven years ago, French soccer was rocked by revelations from Mediapart that then-national team coach Laurent Blanc and others discussed informal quotas limiting black and Arab youth players’ involvement in the national squad.

Southgate: “Rooney has earned the right” to final cap, tribute

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 8, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
If anyone has “earned the right” to one final call-up to the England national team, it’s Wayne Rooney, according to current England boss Gareth Southgate.

[ MORE: Man United stun Juventus with late comeback ]

Speaking in a press conference after naming his 28-man squad for next week’s friendly against the U.S. men’s national team and UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia, Southgate seemed annoyed that he found himself “justifying” the decision to celebrate England’s all-time leading goalscorer (53) and most-capped outfield player (119) with an official send-off, against the Americans next Thursday.

“We are a strange country as in that we bemoan the fact we haven’t achieved as much as we like,” Southgate said. “We have a player who should be held in the highest regard yet we spend a lot of time justifying that tribute. I am looking forward to seeing and working with him in the next few days.”

“If somebody is going to earn that cap it is someone who has got 119 more than someone who has one. I think he’s earned the right to that cap over a period of over 10 years, six major tournaments and being our record goalscorer.

“It is an opportunity to pay tribute to what he has achieved.”

“I understand it’s caused a lot of debate and conjecture, but it’s a way of appreciating what he’s given.”

“We went to Germany and they honored Podolski (in March 2017) He started the game and we were all struck by the fact that it was a good way to recognize someone who’s had a fantastic career for his country. We’ve not been brilliant at that over the years.”