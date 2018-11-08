More bad injury news for Spurs: Dembele out until new year

It’s just about impossible to decide whether Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a miserable start to their 2018-19 season, or doing brilliantly well given all the circumstances which seem to be stacked against them.

From the ongoing stadium saga, to not signing a single player in the summer transfer window, to all of the injuries Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to deal with, Tottenham somehow sit fourth in the Premier League table on the back of the club’s best-ever start to a PL season (24 points from 11 games, five points off the top spot).

Now, comes news that midfielder Mousa Dembele, the oft-injured engine of Spurs, is set to miss at least two months with ankle ligament damage suffered in the opening seconds of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club confirmed he’ll be out until the new year, at least.

“It is always about the patience, how he is going to react to the injury, but we hope he is going to be ready by early January,” Pochettino said on Thursday.

Dembele joins fellow key figures Jan Vertonghen (hamstring — out since September, until December), Eric Dier (thigh — out since the start of October), Danny Rose (groin — out since early October, until later this month) and Victor Wanyama (knee — out since mid-October) as currently unavailable due to injuries. So, the midfield and the defense, basically.

Perhaps Spurs will sign someone in the January transfer window, so as to field a full 18-man squad of first-team players through the end of the season.

