Southampton part ways with vice-chairman Les Reed

Following a 17th-place finish in the Premier League last season, and an equally poor start to the current campaign, something of a shakeup to the power structure is underway at Southampton.

The club announced on Thursday that it has parted company with vice-chairman Les Reed.

Chairman Ralph Krueger said in a statement that the club needs “new drive and direction to our football operations team [to] enable them to get results back on track.”

Reed had been at Southampton for eight years and oversaw the period in which Saints won promotion from League One to the Championship, from the Championship to the PL, and reached the 2017 League Cup final. As the club’s head of the youth academy, as well as scouting and recruitment, Reed has been responsible for both the development of Saints’ many academy products to have been sold on for tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars, as well as the reinvestment of that very transfer revenue.

Krueger’s statement in full:

“I would like to go on record to thank Les for the eight years of hard work and dedication he has given Southampton Football Club. His time at the club will be remembered for the fine work he did in overseeing our progress through the divisions and establishing the club in the Premier League. “The process of recruiting the right individual to head up our football operations is under way, and is a decision that needs to be given the necessary time and attention that reflects what an important position it is within our club. “Now, more than ever, we are grateful for the continued support of our staff and fans as we work towards our joint aim of moving up the table.”

