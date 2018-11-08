More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Southgate: “Rooney has earned the right” to final cap, tribute

By Andy EdwardsNov 8, 2018, 10:14 AM EST
If anyone has “earned the right” to one final call-up to the England national team, it’s Wayne Rooney, according to current England boss Gareth Southgate.

[ MORE: Man United stun Juventus with late comeback ]

Speaking in a press conference after naming his 28-man squad for next week’s friendly against the U.S. men’s national team and UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia, Southgate seemed annoyed that he found himself “justifying” the decision to celebrate England’s all-time leading goalscorer (53) and most-capped outfield player (119) with an official send-off, against the Americans next Thursday.

“We are a strange country as in that we bemoan the fact we haven’t achieved as much as we like,” Southgate said. “We have a player who should be held in the highest regard yet we spend a lot of time justifying that tribute. I am looking forward to seeing and working with him in the next few days.”

“If somebody is going to earn that cap it is someone who has got 119 more than someone who has one. I think he’s earned the right to that cap over a period of over 10 years, six major tournaments and being our record goalscorer.

“It is an opportunity to pay tribute to what he has achieved.”

“I understand it’s caused a lot of debate and conjecture, but it’s a way of appreciating what he’s given.”

“We went to Germany and they honored Podolski (in March 2017) He started the game and we were all struck by the fact that it was a good way to recognize someone who’s had a fantastic career for his country. We’ve not been brilliant at that over the years.”

Report: PSG recruited players according to ethnic origin

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 11:41 AM EST
PARIS (AP) According to a report from the Mediapart news website, Paris Saint-Germain scouts have been required for years to list ethnic origins of potential recruits.

Mediapart and French TV program “Envoye Special” have reported that a young black player regarded as one of France’s most promising players was overlooked by PSG because of his skin color.

Following an investigation based on the “Football Leaks” documents, Mediapart said “only one black player was recruited between 2013 and 2018 by PSG’s provincial scouting network.”

The online website claims that 17-year-old Rennes attacking midfielder Yann Gboho, who plays for France’s under-18 team, was disregarded by PSG for its academy when he was 13 because he was black, and “that the club’s management in fact decided to cover up those implicated in the scandal.”

Mediapart has reported that up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of potential young recruits according to four categories: “Francais” (French), “Maghrebin” (North African), “Antillais” (West Indian), and “Afrique noire” (Black African).

“It was a veritable ethnic identity file,” Mediapart wrote.

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that reveals the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

According to a document obtained by Mediapart, PSG scout Serge Fournier gave Gboho excellent ratings and was impressed by the player’s “technicity” and “eye for the goal” among other qualities. He told Mediapart that PSG did not want scouts to recruit “players born in Africa, because one is never certain about their dates of birth.”

Mediapart also obtained documents of a meeting held in 2014 during which Marc Westerloppe, who was then in charge of PSG players’ recruiting in France except for the Paris area, said the club should find a better “balance.”

“There is a problem on the orientation of the club, a balance is needed on the mixing, too many West Indians and Africans around Paris,” he said.

Mediapart said the document’s authenticity is not contested by PSG, which was contacted before the story’s publication.

PSG confirmed to Mediapart the existence of ethnic classification but said the system had been operated in secret and that the PSG management was unaware of it.

Seven years ago, French soccer was rocked by revelations from Mediapart that then-national team coach Laurent Blanc and others discussed informal quotas limiting black and Arab youth players’ involvement in the national squad.

Southampton part ways with vice-chairman Les Reed

Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images for Soccerex
By Andy EdwardsNov 8, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
Following a 17th-place finish in the Premier League last season, and an equally poor start to the current campaign, something of a shakeup to the power structure is underway at Southampton.

[ MORE: Man United stun Juventus with late comeback ]

The club announced on Thursday that it has parted company with vice-chairman Les Reed.

Chairman Ralph Krueger said in a statement that the club needs “new drive and direction to our football operations team [to] enable them to get results back on track.”

Reed had been at Southampton for eight years and oversaw the period in which Saints won promotion from League One to the Championship, from the Championship to the PL, and reached the 2017 League Cup final. As the club’s head of the youth academy, as well as scouting and recruitment, Reed has been responsible for both the development of Saints’ many academy products to have been sold on for tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars, as well as the reinvestment of that very transfer revenue.

[ MORE: More bad injury news for Spurs: Dembele out until new year ]

Krueger’s statement in full:

“I would like to go on record to thank Les for the eight years of hard work and dedication he has given Southampton Football Club. His time at the club will be remembered for the fine work he did in overseeing our progress through the divisions and establishing the club in the Premier League.

“The process of recruiting the right individual to head up our football operations is under way, and is a decision that needs to be given the necessary time and attention that reflects what an important position it is within our club.

“Now, more than ever, we are grateful for the continued support of our staff and fans as we work towards our joint aim of moving up the table.”

More bad injury news for Spurs: Dembele out until new year

Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 8, 2018, 8:32 AM EST
It’s just about impossible to decide whether Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a miserable start to their 2018-19 season, or doing brilliantly well given all the circumstances which seem to be stacked against them.

[ MORE: Man United stun Juventus with late comeback ]

From the ongoing stadium saga, to not signing a single player in the summer transfer window, to all of the injuries Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to deal with, Tottenham somehow sit fourth in the Premier League table on the back of the club’s best-ever start to a PL season (24 points from 11 games, five points off the top spot).

Now, comes news that midfielder Mousa Dembele, the oft-injured engine of Spurs, is set to miss at least two months with ankle ligament damage suffered in the opening seconds of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club confirmed he’ll be out until the new year, at least.

“It is always about the patience, how he is going to react to the injury, but we hope he is going to be ready by early January,” Pochettino said on Thursday.

[ MORE: Pochettino: "This team is growing up" as Spurs keep UCL hopes alive ]

Dembele joins fellow key figures Jan Vertonghen (hamstring — out since September, until December), Eric Dier (thigh — out since the start of October), Danny Rose (groin — out since early October, until later this month) and Victor Wanyama (knee — out since mid-October) as currently unavailable due to injuries. So, the midfield and the defense, basically.

Perhaps Spurs will sign someone in the January transfer window, so as to field a full 18-man squad of first-team players through the end of the season.

Mexico probes possible collusion in soccer signings

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 7, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico’s federal government says it is investigating possible “monopolistic practices” in the signing of soccer players in the country.

A statement from the Federal Commission on Economic Competition says such purported activity related to recruiting and hiring would violate Mexican law.

[ MORE: Juve 1-2 Man Utd | Mourinho reaction ]

Investigators are looking at possible “contracts, agreements, arrangements or collusion between competing economic agents.”

Tuesday’s statement says any entities found guilty may be fined up to 10 percent of earnings and individuals could face up to 10 years in prison.

It did not name any teams or persons that may be under investigation.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports