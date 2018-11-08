USWNT wins its 500th match behind McDonald goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessica McDonald’s first senior goal is a milestone for her and a mile-marker for the United States women’s national team, which won its 500th match with a 1-0 defeat of hosts Portugal in a friendly on Thursday.

[ MORE: England roster to face USMNT ]

McDonald, the 30-year-old North Carolina Courage star, put home her own rebound in the 42nd minute. The match was just her second cap, and her first since Nov. 2016.

The Americans can finish 2018 unbeaten with a win on Tuesday in Scotland.

The USWNT began play in 1985, winning its first match in 1986.

07.07.86: Win 1️⃣

11.08.18: Win 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ RT to congratulate #USWNT players past and present. Here's to 500 more! pic.twitter.com/e9E3dR51sP — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) November 8, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola